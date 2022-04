After hitting all-time record highs earlier this month, the average prices for gallon of gas is trickling back down, according to the latest numbers released by AAA New York. In many regions across the state, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel is down by about a dime over the last the week. The statewide average is down to $4.36 to start the week, a drop of 8-cents since last Monday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO