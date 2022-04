(ATLANTA, Ga.) If you haven’t seen the latest exhibition at The High Museum of Art, this weekend is your chance to view it for free. ‘What Is Left Unspoken,’ is the newest exhibition on display and features nearly 70 works, including paintings, sculpture, photography, video and media art, by more than 35 international artists based in North America, Europe and Asia.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO