ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

White House launches rural infrastructure tour

By Alex Gangitano
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pW1Dr_0f5n16Q400
Tweet

The White House launched a rural infrastructure tour on Monday, which will send Biden administration officials into communities across the nation to tout the new infrastructure law ahead of the midterms.

The law stands as the White House’s number one legislative accomplishment, especially with a separate social spending and climate change measure known as Build Back Better on ice.

Officials will travel to dozens of rural communities in April to highlight the law is expected, covering the states of Alaska, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Washington and West Virginia.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters on a call on Monday that the tour is intended for rural communities to know they are “not being left out of this historic bill.”

“It’s important for us to focus on rural America,” said Vilsack, who is not traveling on the tour yet since he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. “It’s an important part of America. It is critically important to the mission of America.”

Others traveling on the tour include Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The administration also released on Monday a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Rural Playbook that breaks down opportunities for rural areas in the law as a resource for state, local, tribal and territorial governments.

It provides information on the “what, when, where, and how to apply” for funding under the law, according to the White House, and identifies more than 100 programs funded. The playbook builds on the guidebook the administration released in January to help state and local governments access funding from the law.

Throughout April, the administration will announce billions for rural areas including for water projects, flood mitigation, transportation, health care and tribal community grants, as well as new technical assistance programs for rural and tribal communities.

To kick that off, President Biden announced a $1 billion America the Beautiful Challenge on Monday. The public private grant program will be administered by National Fish and Wildlife Federation and support voluntary, locally led conservation efforts across the country.

Comments / 1

Related
The Daily Yonder

Congress’ Final 2022 Budget Includes Increases for Rural Housing Programs

Rural housing programs received modest increases in a long-delayed fiscal 2022 federal budget. Congress finished work on the omnibus package last week, and President Biden is expected to sign it. Most U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rural housing accounts received small funding hikes, while many Housing and Urban Development (HUD) programs received larger increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Colorado State
State
West Virginia State
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Mitch Landrieu
Person
Tom Vilsack
Person
Gina Raimondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Rural America#Rural Communities#The White House#Energy#Commerce#Interior#Transportation
The Conversation U.S.

Raising cattle on native grasses in the eastern U.S. benefits farmers, wildlife and the soil

Early on a cool June morning, heavy dew lies on the grass of rolling farm country somewhere in Tennessee, or Missouri, or Pennsylvania. Small patches of fog hang in low lying pockets of these fields. In the distance, hardworking farmers are starting their day. Farm equipment clangs, tractors roar to life and voices lining out the day’s work drift on the air. This pastoral scene is repeated thousands of times each morning across rural America. But something is missing: the exuberant “Bob bob white!” call of the bobwhite quail that for generations was the soundtrack to summer mornings. Once abundant across...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

GOP senate candidate compares Ukrainian President Zelensky to Osama Bin Laden

A Republican Senate hopeful has compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, warning that the terrorist was also once considered a "hero." Bitcoin millionaire Bruce Fenton, who joined the New Hampshire Republican primary four days ago, told WMUR that "there's so many parallels right now between Ukraine and the Taliban." "Remember, as Zelensky is a hero now, Osama bin Laden was once considered a hero," he said. He claimed that articles were talking about "leading his army on a road to peace" and that the James Bond film The Living Daylights was based on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
POLITICO

Trumpworld scrambles to contain Oz endorsement fallout

Donald Trump and close allies are moving swiftly to contain the blast radius of the backlash sparked by his endorsement of physician Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race. People familiar with the campaign’s operation said they expect a number of prominent Trumpworld surrogates to soon hit the trail with Oz, demonstrating the depth of his MAGA backing. Among them are Ben Carson, who headed the Department of Housing and Urban Development under Trump, and John Fredericks, a conservative talk radio host, both slated to appear at an Oz event next week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Big Country News

Incentive Program for Rural Idaho Teachers Passes in House

BOISE - A bill aimed at retaining rural teachers by offering them grants, funding for student loan repayments, postgraduate studies and additional teaching endorsements survived a House vote after easily passing the Senate last month. Rep. Sally Toone, R-Gooding, said more needs to be done to keep rural districts from...
IDAHO STATE
MSNBC

Judge hints Marjorie Taylor Greene re-election challenge can proceed

A federal judge seems likely to rule that a lawsuit seeking to bar conspiracy theory-pushing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from running for re-election can go forward. The lawsuit, which Free Speech for People filed last month on behalf of Georgia voters, argues that Greene's re-election bid violates the 14th Amendment, which prohibits those who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from serving in Congress. It asks Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to determine Greene’s eligibility in accordance with Georgia law.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

537K+
Followers
65K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy