Ithaca, NY

Ithaca man arrested after allegedly robbing Target with knife

whcuradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is locked up after allegedly attempting to steal items from Target....

whcuradio.com

13 WHAM

Man arrested for setting car on fire at Wegmans in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of arson. Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 an officer reported a car fire on East Avenue adjacent to the Wegmans parking lot. The Rochester Fire Department arrived and found the car engulfed in flames. After investigating...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Employee arrested for stealing $11k from Adult Outlet

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $11,000 from her former employer. Tonya Jewell, 40, was arrested by State Police in Bath on April 6. An initial report of the theft was received by police on March 22. During the investigation, it was found that Jewell had allegedly pocketed […]
BATH, NY
City
Lansing, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Tompkins County, NY
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with rape of intellectually disabled woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WCAX

Vermont woman killed in crash with truck

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck. It happened on Route 7 in Leicester just before 3:30 p.m. Police say Lyudmila Cushing, 69, of Fair Haven, was headed east on Leicester Whiting Road and failed to enter Route 7 safely at the intersection.
LEICESTER, VT
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested After Dispute

On March 15, 2022 at 3:58 PM the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Kelsey M. Davoli, age 21, of Seneca Falls following an investigation into a reported dispute. Davoli is accused of pushing a fourteen year old in the presence of her two younger children and then calling 911 and reporting false information in regard to what occurred. Davoli was charged with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree, both misdemeanors, one count of Disorderly Conduct and one count of Harassment in the Second Degree, both violations. Davoli was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. No one was injured during the incident and orders of protection were requested for the victims.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Public Safety
WRGB

Man dies after becoming pinned under tree he was cutting down

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Police say a 52-year-old man has died after becoming pinned under a tree. According to police, the man was privately hired to cut down a tree at a home in Schenectady. When the homeowner and neighbors heard a loud bang, they found the man pinned...
SCHENECTADY, NY
13 WHAM

Two accused of robbing Avon store, injuring clerk

Livingston County, N.Y. — An Avon man and Brighton man are facing charges, accused of robbing a Lakeville Road business and injuring a clerk. Livingston County Sheriff's deputies responded for an alarm at the store around 3:30 p.m. Monday. They say a man approached the counter and hit the clerk in the face while stealing an item. He then took off on foot. The clerk was treated for a facial cut.
AVON, NY
WETM

Ithaca man killed in early morning Newfield crash

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is looking for more information after an Ithaca man was killed in an early-morning car accident over the weekend. Joseph Arguello, 49, died from injuries after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to a vehicle accident on State Route 13 in the Town of Newfield around 1:18 a.m. on March 19. According to the crash report, deputies found an empty white Volkswagen off the road and a blue Toyota with severe damage. Arguello was trapped inside the Toyota, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
NEWFIELD, NY

