ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin gets hearing for crosscheck to face

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmpFy_0f5n0uza00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EhGX4_0f5n0uza00

Pittsburgh Penguins forward and three-time All-Star Evgeni Malkin faces a hearing with the league Monday evening following a crosscheck to the face of Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki.

The incident occurred Sunday during the Penguins’ 3-2 win over the visiting Predators. Malkin was issued a double-minor for high sticking after drawing blood, avoiding a match penalty on the play. Borowiecki was given a two-minute minor for slashing.

It’s expected the two-time Art Ross Trophy winner will be suspended multiple games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQiNd_0f5n0uza00 Also Read:
NHL games today: TV schedule, best bets and DFS picks

Malkin, 35, was suspended once before, earning a one-game ban in 2019 for swinging his stick at the head of Michael Raffl, then of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Malkin has 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) in 37 games played this season. He has 1,141 career points (441 goals, 700 assists) over his 16-year career with the Penguins. He was selected No. 2 overall in the 2004 draft.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

Jeff S
3d ago

He was just sticking up for himself if Marchand only got six games for what happened with jarry Malkin should only get 1 maybe two games NHL is not fair with the pittsburgh penguins

Reply
5
Related
markerzone.com

EVGENI MALKIN HANDED MULTI-GAME SUSPENSION BY NHL'S DOPS (W/VIDEO EXPLANATION)

The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced on Monday night that Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki. Malkin and Borowiecki were engaged in a scrum at the end of the second period during Sunday's tilt between Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Malkin suspended four games for cross check

Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville's Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL's department of player safety announced the suspension after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGRZ TV

Power set for NHL debut with Sabres in Toronto

Despite an NHL record 11th straight season out of the playoffs, there is a legitimate reason for optimism surrounding the Sabres. A big part of that will be on display for the first time in blue and gold Tuesday night. Defenseman Owen Power, who the Sabres drafted first overall last...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philadelphia, TN
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (23-39-11) return home on Wednesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (41-22-10). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. EDT (TNT, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the fourth and final meeting of the season between the teams this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times Leader

WBS Penguins fall short against first-place Charlotte

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Facing one of the toughest opponents left on the schedule, the Penguins couldn’t come up with enough to knock off the Atlantic Division leaders. First-place Charlotte scored early and led the rest of the way, holding off Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
theScore

Bruins to face Penguins in 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park

The Boston Bruins finally know who they'll face in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins will be shipping out to Boston for the Jan. 2 outdoor showdown, the visitors confirmed Wednesday. Pittsburgh had been the Bruins' expected opponent ever since the NHL announced in February that...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Michael Raffl
Person
Mark Borowiecki
Person
Sidney Crosby
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh hosts New York following shootout victory

New York Islanders (34-29-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (42-22-11, third in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Islanders took down Pittsburgh 5-4 in a shootout. The Penguins are 24-14-6 in Eastern Conference games. Pittsburgh has scored 244 goals and ranks sixth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Shorthanded Penguins Collect a Point against Islanders

The Penguins earned a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday, but were unable to secure their 16th-straight playoff berth, as they would have needed a regulation win for that to happen tonight. The two teams will meet again on Thursday in Pittsburgh to close out their home-and-home series.
ELMONT, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

51K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy