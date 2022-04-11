ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Colin Castleton returning to Florida for final season

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Florida center Colin Castleton is returning to the Gators for his final season of eligibility.

Castleton led Florida in scoring (16.2 points per game) and rebounding (9.0) in 2021-22. He also averaged 2.2 blocks and posted 10 double-doubles in 28 games.

“The past couple weeks have helped me reflect on the season, as well as give me time to decide what’s next for my future,” Castleton posted to Twitter on Monday. “Thank you to my family and everyone who has helped me make this decision. Everyone’s process is different, and I’m adding another chapter to mine.

“Gator Nation. I’m back!”

A year ago, the 6-foot-11 Castleton declared for the NBA draft but left the option open to return to school. In 2020-21, the Michigan transfer averaged 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game.

–Field Level Media

