Dennis Quaid’s Wife: Facts About Laura Savoie & His Past 3 Marriages

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
MEGA

Dennis Quaid has found plenty of love throughout his career. Here’s what to know about his current wife, Laura Savoie, and the three women he previously wed.

Dennis Quaid, 68, is a successful actor, best known for his roles in The Big Easy, Dragonheart, The Parent Trap, Far From Heaven, Vantage Point, and more. He’s considered one of the best in the business, despite never receiving an Academy Award nomination. Dennis has never been afraid to give love a chance, and he’s now married to 29-year-old Laura Savoie. He was previously married to actresses P.J. Soles and Meg Ryan, as well as Texas real-estate agent Kimberly Buffington. Here’s what to know about all the women that have said “I do” to Dennis.

P.J. Soles

PJ Soles (Photo: Dan Steinberg/BEI/Shutterstock)

Dennis and PJ Soles, 71, got married in 1978. The two actors met on the set of the drama film Our Winning Season. PJ was 27 years old when they got married, while Dennis was 24 years old. The pair’s marriage was short-lived, and they got divorced in 1983. Both Dennis and PJ have stayed pretty mum about their former relationship over the years. PJ went on to marry retired pilot Skip Holm in 1983, with whom she had two children, before they got divorce in 1998.

Meg Ryan

Dennis Quaid & Meg Ryan at the ‘Courage Under Fire’ screening (Photo: Alan Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock)

Meg Ryan, 60, and Dennis tied the knot on February 14, 1991, after falling in love filming their second movie together, D.O.A. They had previously worked together on Innerspace. On April 24, 1992, over a year after their wedding, the couple welcomed son Jack. Dennis and Meg announced their split in June 2000, and they finalized their divorce in July 2001. Meg became romantically involved with Russell Crowe around the time she split from Dennis.

“I’d never felt like I was all that concerned with what people thought of me, but then that story never got told right,” she said on Today in Feb. 2019 about her divorce. “I felt the effect, like I was the bad guy or whatever the story was. But I remember letting go of needing to correct anybody. Divorce is hard. Love is hard. All those things were so personal,” she added. Dennis has also spoken about how Meg’s fame affected their marriage. “When we met I was the big deal,” he previously told PEOPLE. “We’d go out on the streets of New York and it would be like, ‘Meg! Meg!’ And I have to admit it, I actually did feel like I disappeared. I didn’t think I was that small, but I was. It was a growth opportunity — I learned from that.”

Dennis and Meg’s son Jack, 29, has followed in their acting footsteps. He had a minor role in The Hunger Games films, and is now best known for his lead role as Hughie Campbell in Amazon Prime Video’s hit series The Boys. He also starred in Scream 5.

Kimberly Buffington

Dennis Quaid & Kimberly Buffington at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards (Photo: BDG/Shutterstock )

Dennis married his third wife, Kimberly Buffington, 50, on July 4, 2004 at his ranch in Paradise Valley, Montana. Three years later, they welcomed fraternal twins, Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace, via surrogate. The twins, who are now 14 years old, were accidentally given an increased dose of the blood thinner Heparin when they were ten days old. They thankfully recovered, and Dennis and Kimberly eventually reached a $750,000 settlement against Cedars-Sinai Hospital, according to PEOPLE.

Kimberly filed for divorce in March 2012. She withdrew the divorce papers two months later, but then she requested legal separation that October. Kimberly also requested sole physical custody and joint legal custody of her and Dennis’ two children at the time. Dennis later filed for divorce and asked for joint legal and physical custody of the kids, while offering to pay Kimberly spousal support. The pair reconciled and their divorce was dismissed in September 2013, until they split again in June 2016. The divorce was finalized in April 2018 and they agreed to joint physical custody of the kids, although Kimberly was awarded more time with the boys. She also reportedly got $2 million in a lump sum payment and $13,750 per month in child support.

Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid & Laura Savoie out to dinner in West Hollywood on May 14, 2019 (Photo: MEGA)

Dennis met his fourth wife, Laura Savoie, at a business event and they started dating in May 2019. Laura is a former University of Texas PhD student. They got engaged in October 2019 while on vacation in Hawaii. “It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay. It was kind of spontaneous,” Dennis told Extra about the proposal. “It was very much a surprise [for Laura]. I had the ring in my pocket … It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan. I wanted it to be private.”

After their initial wedding plans were upended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dennis and Laura had a surprise seaside wedding in Santa Barbara, California on June 2, 2020. “Love just has a way of surprising you,” Dennis told PEOPLE after the wedding, adding, “It was beautiful.” The couple exchanged traditional vows and Bulgari rings, and Laura wore a white gown by Chosen By One Day which featured a low back, while Dennis wore a grey Hugo Boss suit.

