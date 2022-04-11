ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Parker McCollum: 5 Things To Know About The Rising Country Star At The CMT Awards

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLz83_0f5mzySH00
AFF-USA/Shutterstock

After a huge year, Parker McCollum will be taking the stage at the CMT Awards on April 11. Learn more about the rising country star here.

Parker McCollum is being recognized as one of the year’s biggest breakthrough artists at the CMT Music Awards on April 11. Parker will be one of six artists to perform on the Ram Trucks Side Stage during the show, giving him a chance to showcase his talents to a wide audience. Additionally, Parker’s music video for “To Be Loved By You” is nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year.

The past year has been huge for Parker, as “To Be Loved By You” went to number one at country radio and made an impressive showing on the Billboard charts. What viewers may not know, though, is that Parker has been at this for quite a while. Learn more about the star below!

1. How Did Parker McCollum Get Famous?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bTlSO_0f5mzySH00
Parker McCollum at the ACM Awards. (AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

Parker grew up in Texas with a family who exposed him to various different kinds of country music, as well as other genres. He was in his elementary school orchestra, and then learned guitar when he was 13. He began writing songs, releasing his first EP in 2013. Parker performed throughout Texas for years, and even dropped a debut album, The Limestone Kid, in 2015. However, he started getting more national recognition with the release of his EP, Probably Wrong: Session One, in 2017. Session Two was released two months later, followed by the full album that November.

In 2019, Parker signed a record deal with Universal Music Group and released his first single on a major label, “Pretty Heart.” The song went to no. 1 at country radio and hit no. 4 on the Country Billboard charts. His album, Gold Chain Cowboy, was released in July 2021 — the same year as the success of his song, “To Be Loved By You.”

2. Parker Won The 1st Award He Was Nominated For

At the 2022 ACM Awards in March 2022, Parker won the honor of New Male Artist of the Year. It was the first time he was ever nominated for something at an awards show, and he took it home!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GDEOo_0f5mzySH00
Parker McCollum performing. (Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock)

3. Who Is Parker McCollum Married To?

Parker started dating Hallie Ray Light in 2019 and he proposed in July 2021. The two finally tied the knot in March 2022. Prior to the engagement, though, Parker and Hallie briefly broke up. “We actually broke up at the end of [2020] for some goofy reason,” he explained. “I don’t even remember what the reason was. “We were still broken up [when I performed at the Opry], and we were trying to work things out. I walked off stage that night like, ‘I don’t ever want to do anything like this again without her here.'”

4. Where Did Parker McCollum Go To College?

After graduating from high school at The Woodlands College Park High School, Parker briefly attended Austin Community College. “I knew I wanted to try to be a full-time musician eventually, so I went to ACC for, I would say, two semesters and a summer semester,” he revealed. “Then eventually, I knew that I was wasting time sitting in classrooms and I had to go out there and try to do it. I got lucky and it kind of paid off a little bit.”

5. Who Has Parker McCollum Toured With?

During the summer of 2022, Parker will be on the road with Thomas Rhett. He has also opened for artists like Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley and more.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
HollywoodLife

Ally Lewber: 5 Things To Know About ‘VPR’ Star James Kennedy’s New GF After Raquel Split

Ally Lewber caught the eye of James Kennedy shortly after his engagement ended. Now that the pair are officially dating, here’s what you need to know about Ally. Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy has a new girlfriend following his split from fiancée Raquel Leviss. The 28-year-old Brit is now dating Ally Lewber. The pair were rumored to be dating for a few weeks before James confirmed the romance on Instagram March 15. He documented the couple’s “magical” vacation to Mexico, and in one photo, they shared a romantic kiss on a swing.
CELEBRITIES
WFMZ-TV Online

Luke Combs out of CMT Awards

Luke Combs will no longer perform at the CMT Awards after contracting COVID-19. The 31-year-old singer was due to record his slot on Thursday (24.03.22) but is feeling "bummed" after being forced into quarantine due to the virus and will now not appear at all. A spokesperson for the awards...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

5 Things to Know About "Twenty-Five Twenty-One" Star Nam Joo-Hyuk

Nam Joo-Hyuk has stolen fans' hearts with his portrayal of Baek Yi-Jin in the hit K-drama, "Twenty Five Twenty One." In the series, Nam takes on the role of a kind and hardworking young man who's struggling to make ends meet due to his family going bankrupt. Just when he begins to lose hope that his situation will get better, he meets a high school fencer named Na Hee-Do (Kim Tae-ri), who teaches him how to dream big again.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Sam Hunt
Person
Parker Mccollum
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here are 9 things to know about the 94th annual Academy Awards, airing Sunday on Channel 9

Fla. — The glitziest, most glamorous night in Hollywood is almost here. The Oscars return Sunday night at 8 p.m. on WFTV Channel 9, with red-carpet coverage before. This year promises to be a star-studded event with plenty of surprises. Before you fill out your nominee ballots and grab your popcorn, here are 9 things to know about this year’s Academy Awards.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Brooke Burke Calls Out Tyra Banks’ ‘DWTS’ Hosting: ‘It’s Not A Place To Be A Diva’

Brooke Burke got candid about Tyra Banks hosting Dancing with the Stars. Given that she won the ABC dancing competition before co-hosting it from season 10 through 17, Brooke was asked her thoughts on Tyra’s job performance, as the former supermodel has been criticized for it. “She’s a diva. Everybody knows that she’s a diva. There’s nothing wrong with that. And I’m not saying anything bad about her. Be a diva. It’s not the place to be a diva,” Brooke shared on the latest Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘The Thing About Pam’s Ben Chase Teases ‘Emotional’ Finale With ‘Reneé Zellweger Unleashed’

Ben Chase, who stars as lawyer Nate Swanson in ‘The Thing About Pam,’ told HL to expect to see ‘Reneé [Zellweger] unleashed’ in the upcoming final episode. All season long we’ve been wondering what the thing about Pam is, and while actor Ben Chase can’t promise the finale will answer that question, he did say “this is as close are you’re going to get!” The actor, who plays young lawyer Nate Swanson, spoke to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview about the Reneé Zellweger-led drama series, which premieres its final episode tonight, April 12, at 10 PM ET on NBC. “I think you can expect everything that you guys have seen in the last five episodes just brought up to the nth degree,” Ben told HL. “We’re not going to leave you wanting more, like you’ve felt in the other one. This is the one that tops. It’s Reneé, unleashed and it’s all the characters coming back together to see how it all turns out.”
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker Honors Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins With New Hawk Tattoo

Now, whenever Travis Barker sits behind a drum kit, Taylor Hawkins will not be far from the blink-182 member’s mind. In a grand and heartfelt gesture, Travis, 45, honored the late Foo Fighters drummer by getting a new tattoo on his left foot. “HAWK forever,” he captioned the Apr. 13 Instagram gallery that revealed the new design. In the photos, Travis hit up the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood with his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, and his friend/photographer, Daniel Rojas. After Mark Mahoney, the man dubbed the “high priest of Hollywood tattoo artists,” was done, Travis had a new soaring hawk on his leg.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acm Awards#Cmt Music Awards#Country Music Awards#Un
HollywoodLife

Rob Roth Unleashes A ‘Futuristic Vibe’ In The Video For His Electric Breakup Bop ‘Breathe Into My Heart’

While basking in the glow of countless neon lights, Rob Roth ponders how he got to this space alone at the start of his new music video. With a guitar in hand, he strums a few chords and sings a few lines — “Walkin’ in my past / See the concrete blockin’ every path / Over and over again / Been runnin’ through the haze” – until the beat drops. With a flash of light (note: strobe warning), the pop-EDM singer’s song elevates as “Breathe Into My Heart” takes Rob on a futuristic tour through his mind. The video, premiering here on HollywoodLife, is minimalistic in execution but max in thought and concept.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
174K+
Followers
16K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy