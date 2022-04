For years now, rumors have suggested that the next-generation S650 Ford Mustang may be available with all-wheel drive. Such an offering would certainly make sense given the immense popularity of four-wheel-driven vehicles in recent years, as well as the fact that the pony car’s rival – the Dodge Challenger – already offers AWD as an option, while its other rival – the Chevy Camaro – does not, though both are reportedly facing discontinuation over the next couple of years. However, sources have now told Ford Authority that the S650 Mustang will not offer any type of all-wheel drive system.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO