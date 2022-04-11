ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

'Gorilla Grove' coming to Franklin Park Zoo

By JESSICA A. BOTELHO, NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will soon be a new addition to the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. A $9.1 million state-of-the-art outdoor gorilla habitat will open Tuesday, offering patrons the opportunity to learn more about the endangered species. “We are so thrilled to open Gorilla Grove, which will be an enriching experience...

turnto10.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes new African lion cub

CHICAGO (CBS) – Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes a new addition to their Pepper Family Wildlife Center. The zoo shared a photo of a healthy African lion cub born on Tuesday – the first one in 20 years. 3-year-old Zari gave birth to the cub as part of the African Lion Specious Survival Plan. The unsexed cub is yet to be named. After birth, lion cubs begin nursing within 24 hours, and opening their eyes within a few days. They will become more mobile and explore over the next several weeks.The cub will remain with Zari in a den for the next few months and will not be viewable by the public. African lions are large predators that can weigh up to 500 pounds. Males are larger than females and can be distinguished by their mane. Lions are a social species who live in prides. This vulnerable species is found in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, and its habitat ranges from forests to shrublands and grasslands. Lion populations have declined for the past 100 years, with fewer than 20,000 lions remaining.
CHICAGO, IL
NebraskaTV

Henry Doorly Zoo: A new baby elephant coming in 2023!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A new baby elephant will be making an appearance in March 2023, according to President and CEO of the zoo Dennis Pate in a press conference Wednesday morning. The African elephant Lolli will be joining both Claire and Kiki as a first-time mom. She is...
OMAHA, NE
NECN

Looking for a Dog? 23 of Them Are Up for Adoption

Nearly two dozen dogs are up for adoption after they were surrendered by their owners in Worcester County, Massachusetts. The MSPCA says 23 Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs are looking for a home. The dogs were given to the organization on March 7 after the initial owner lost his home. The organization said...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Chris Young

3 Amazing Massachusetts Steakhouses

If you are looking for a steak that is properly cooked, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Massachusetts that truly know what they are doing. No matter how you like your steak, we are sure you will find something for your tasting at any of these places. So if you live in Massachusetts or come here often, here are the steakhouses we recommend you to try next time you are in the area:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Boston, MA
Pets & Animals
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
Central Illinois Proud

Miller Park Zoo moves birds indoors

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After state officials confirmed that bird flu was found in Mclean County, the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington has moved its birds indoors. On Sunday, March 15, the zoo moved all of its bird species inside to eliminate contact with wild birds on zoo grounds.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
10TV

Eggs, Paws and Claws coming back to Columbus Zoo on Easter weekend

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is bringing back its Eggs, Paws and Claws event to celebrate Easter. Activities happening during this year's celebration include:. EGG-SPLORE-N-FIND:. Visitors will be able to find eggs hidden around the zoo and collect a total of nine corresponding cards. Once all...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

'Major announcement' revealed: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to create 'Primate Forest' as new home for gorillas and orangutans, expansion of RainForest

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has revealed details of the "major announcement" they had been teasing as it will create the Primate Forest, a 140,000-square-foot indoor destination that will serve as the new home for the park's gorillas and orangutans. It will also "transform and significantly expand" the zoo's existing RainForest attraction.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Our Zoo#The Zoo#The Franklin Park Zoo
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Enjoy These Three Events in April at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo

Upcoming April events at the Chicago Lincoln Park Zoo not to be missed include Adults Night Out Spring Fling, Egg-Straveganza, and Craft Brews. First opened in 1868, the Lincoln Park Zoo has become one of the most popular culturall spots for visitors to Chicago and residents alike. It is the only free zoo in the U.S. that is privately managed. They pride themselves on the number and types of diverse species they have to view and the special habitats allow visitors to view natural behaviors. What began with two pairs of swans has become a 35 acre campus with hundreds of differenct animals to view. Lincoln Park Zoo also has one of the biggest zoo-based conservation programs in the country.
WEHT/WTVW

Mesker Park Zoo welcomes a new baby animal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden has announced a new arrival on Facebook. A baby Binturong has been named Garrett, and the zoo says on its Facebook that for now the baby Binturong is trying to get used to his surroundings, and his mother is learning how to be a mother. […]
ANIMALS
UpNorthLive.com

John Ball Zoo opens doors, new exhibits to come

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo opened its doors Friday for the season and has added new exhibits. "During the last two years there were obviously some challenges with how many people could come in at one time, but last year we had a record setting year here at the zoo and we're so blessed to have our community really support us in the way that they do and this year we're really looking forward to that," said Chief Operating Officer Andy McIntyre.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLWT 5

Cherry tree grove at Cincinnati's Ault Park now in bloom

CINCINNATI — It's that time of year again when the flowers start blooming and the birds start chirping. Officials at Cincinnati Parks said they've been receiving a lot of questions about when the cherry tree grove in Cincinnati's Ault Park will begin blooming. The answer is now. The trees...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
99.5 WKDQ

The St. Louis Zoo is Kind of Like Jurassic Park Now

The dinosaurs have taken over the St. Louis Zoo. Sort of. It is true though that you can see these prehistoric giants year round now. Is the St. Louis Zoo really Jurassic Park? Nope. But, that's actually a good thing as the special event dinosaurs are now visible year-round as the park zoo announced on Facebook today.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WILX-TV

CATA drives you to fun places like the Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Potter Park Zoo has been entertaining people for more than 100 years and CATA has been transporting people to the zoo for the last 50 years! We recently got the chance to chat with Dennis Laidler, a Potter Park Zoo representative, who told us more about some of the animals you can see at the Potter Park Zoo.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy