ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Two arrested Friday for selling Methamphetamine

By Press Release
Marshall County Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn undercover drug investigation conducted Friday April 08, 2022 by the Graves and McCracken Sheriff’s Offices, the Hopkinsville Police Department, and the DEA, led to the arrest of a Mayfield man and woman. At around 4PM, a vehicle was stopped on Cole Street in...

