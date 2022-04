CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela S. Hrina, 52 of Canfield, passed away peacefully on the evening of Saturday, April 9 of 2022. She completed her amazing journey at Hospice of the Valley, with her loved ones by her side. Pam was born August 11, 1969, in Youngstown, Ohio. She...

CANFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO