Suspect in custody after Fishers bank robbery

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is searching for two people who are wanted for theft and fraud. On March 2, two individuals were seen on surveillance cameras using stolen credit cards at Walmart at 3221 W. 86th St. in Indianapolis. The credit cards were reported stolen from...
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two young men and a juvenile are under arrest after police said they robbed a Whitestown Verizon store at gunpoint Tuesday and fled into Indianapolis with police on their tail. Antwuan Morris, 22; Donte Woodard, 21, and an unidentified 17-year-old all face felony charges of robbery, theft, intimidation and pointing a firearm, […]
MUNCIE, Ind. – A judge sentenced a woman to 40 years in prison for her role in providing fentanyl to a pregnant woman who later died from an overdose. In January, jurors deliberated for a little under two hours before finding 34-year-old Jessica Campbell guilty of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. Investigators said […]
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies say a traffic stop led to the discovery of fentanyl and cash in the vehicle of a suspected intoxicated driver. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy pulled over a swerving driver just before 1 a.m. April 8 near U.S. 31 and County Road 500 North. That’s between Taylorsville and Columbus.
DELPHI, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police investigating the 2017 killings of two Delphi girls have asked for help from anyone who may have communicated with the social media profile “anthony_shots.”. As police probed the killings of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, detectives uncovered an online profile “anthony_shots”...
A Michigan police officer fatally shot a Black man in the head while kneeling on his body after pulling him over for a traffic stop, video released by police on Wednesday showed. Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed by a Grand Rapids police officer on the morning of April 4 after...
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces charges after a hit-and-run that left a man dead. The hit-and-run happened near the intersection of East Troy Avenue and Brandenburg Drive. Police responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. on March 18. According to a court document, when police arrived at the scene, they found Christopher Seiler […]
Indiana Man Steals Truck, Assaults Police, then Kills SelfIndiana Mugshot. Detectives from the Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a rural Randolph County man. The death, which involved the assault of an off-duty Richmond police officer, happened following a pursuit through Wayne and Randolph Counties.
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was seriously hurt in a suspected drug deal in downtown Indianapolis overnight. Just after midnight, IMPD was notified of a person shot in the 500 block of Hudson Street right near E. Michigan Street. A man was found lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police confirmed a man was killed in a shooting on the city’s east side overnight Monday. Police were sent on a report of a person shot to to the 7900 block of E. 38th just before 3 a.m. The address matches a convenience store at the intersection of E. 38th and […]
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Department concluded its investigation into a September 2021 crash where a 14-year-old driver fled from Lawrence police and crashed a vehicle full of teens, ultimately killing both teenage driver and passenger and injuring several others. All six occupants in the vehicle were 16 and younger at the […]
GARY, Ind. — Police in Gary, Indiana are investigating the disappearance of a woman linked to a mysterious crash on I-65. Police say Ariana Taylor was last heard from on Saturday, April 2. Early on Sunday morning, police in Gary responded to a crash near the I-65 and the I-80/94 interchange, according to WGN. A […]
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a body was found near the Indianapolis Zoo Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a death investigation around noon near White River Parkway and Michigan Street. Indianapolis firefighters used a boat to get to the body, which was partially submerged in water. The Marion...
INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found unresponsive in an east side neighborhood, and later pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers with IMPD’s North District were called to the 3600 block of Arthington Boulevard. Police said a passerby found […]
BICKNELL, Ind. — A southern Indiana contractor has been arrested and charged with theft after being paid nearly $20,000 by a Vincennes homeowner and failing to make the agreed-upon repairs. Jesse Pace, 48, of Bicknell is charged with Level 6 felony theft and was arrested on Tuesday by Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s […]
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of inappropriately touching two juveniles. According to police, a man wearing an orange t-shirt, gray pants, gray shoes and a blue medical mask followed two juvenile females on March 1. This reportedly happened around 2:40 p.m. […]
GARY, Ind. — Police in Gary say a potential break in a missing person investigation turned out to be a false alarm. On Sunday, police were sent to check out what was believed to be a body in a grassy area near 15th Avenue and Lake Street, according to Paul Goddard with Region News Source. A utility worker found a body covered with a green sheet.
