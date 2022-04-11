ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly to reinstate COVID-19 indoor mask requirement

By Michael Tanenbaum
phillyvoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia will again require people to wear face masks in indoor public spaces as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase in the city. The change, announced Monday afternoon, is triggered by a series of metrics that guide the city's pandemic response level. The mask requirement will take effect Monday, April...

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 1

