ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Whitestown man charged for sexual contact with underage girl

By Thad Randazzo
cnyhomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Child’s Advocacy Center are reporting that a man has been arrested after allegedly having sexual contact with a female child in the Town...

www.cnyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCJJ

IC man charged with no-contact order violation, harassment

An Iowa City man faces a no-contact order violation and a harassment charge after he was taken into custody early Sunday morning. 30-year-old Tahmir Allen of North Governor Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 1:30am Sunday. Allen was wanted on a Harassment charge after allegedly constantly trying to contact a Coralville resident the night of January 30th. Police say Allen should have known attempts to contact the victim would be annoying, intimidating or place the victim in fear. One call was made in the presence of police, and officers obtained home security video showing Allen at the door of the victim’s 23rd Avenue Place apartment shortly before they arrived.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, NY
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
Whitestown, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Oneida County, NY
City
Whitestown, NY
Oneida County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Arrested, More Than $12K In Drugs Seized After Raid In Arnold

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people were arrested and more than $12,000 worth of drugs and $15,000 in cash were seized after officials executed a search warrant in Arnold. Tyson Bargerstock and Timothy Bottorf were arrested after law enforcement with the state and county raided a home on Fourth Avenue, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced Thursday. Bargerstock was arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges while Bottorf was wanted on a warrant for robbery causing serious bodily injury, the DA’s office said. Over 115 grams of crystal meth worth $11,500 was seized, along with dozens of packets of suboxone worth $500 and some fentanyl, according to the DA’s office. Law enforcement also found $15,275 in cash and a pistol. “I continue to be impressed with the unrelenting law enforcement officers on the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force and the collaboration between local, county, and state agencies. Every seizure results in more illegal drugs and guns off the streets and out of our communities. I thank everyone involved,” Ziccarelli said.
ARNOLD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Child Advocacy#Wutr#Utica Police Department#The Child Advocacy Center#Eyewitness News
Narcity USA

A Woman Used TikTok's Hand Sign To Call For Help & Police Saved Her After A Wild Car Chase

Tennessee police rescued a woman from an alleged kidnapping and domestic violence situation on Sunday, and it's all thanks to a popular hand signal from TikTok. The woman ran into a convenience store in Tennessee, mouthed the word "help," then gave the hand signal by crossing her thumb on her palm and then covering her thumb with the rest of her fingers, the Tennessean newspaper reports.
TENNESSEE STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Was Reportedly Involved In Shooting At His Home

Disturbing news came out of North Carolina on Wednesday night as it was revealed that a man was caught trespassing on DaBaby's property. As it turns out, the man was shot by someone staying at the compound, which then led to the police being called. The man was then taken to the hospital where he is currently being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy