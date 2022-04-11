Whitestown man charged for sexual contact with underage girl
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Child’s Advocacy Center are reporting that a man has been arrested after allegedly having sexual contact with a female child in the Town...
An Iowa City man faces a no-contact order violation and a harassment charge after he was taken into custody early Sunday morning. 30-year-old Tahmir Allen of North Governor Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 1:30am Sunday. Allen was wanted on a Harassment charge after allegedly constantly trying to contact a Coralville resident the night of January 30th. Police say Allen should have known attempts to contact the victim would be annoying, intimidating or place the victim in fear. One call was made in the presence of police, and officers obtained home security video showing Allen at the door of the victim’s 23rd Avenue Place apartment shortly before they arrived.
A Michigan police officer fatally shot a Black man in the head while kneeling on his body after pulling him over for a traffic stop, video released by police on Wednesday showed. Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed by a Grand Rapids police officer on the morning of April 4 after...
A Toronto police officer who's been on the force for 16 years is facing 10 charges for allegedly stealing a missing person's things. The Toronto Police Service said in a press release on Tuesday that 48-year-old Constable Boris Borissov has been arrested and charged for theft and has since been suspended with pay under the Police Services Act.
The stepmom of a New Hampshire girl missing for more than two years is facing new criminal charges unrelated to the case. The girl, Harmony Montgomery, who would now be 7 years old, has not been seen since the fall of 2019, when she was 5, police said. On Tuesday...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people were arrested and more than $12,000 worth of drugs and $15,000 in cash were seized after officials executed a search warrant in Arnold.
Tyson Bargerstock and Timothy Bottorf were arrested after law enforcement with the state and county raided a home on Fourth Avenue, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced Thursday.
Bargerstock was arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges while Bottorf was wanted on a warrant for robbery causing serious bodily injury, the DA’s office said.
Over 115 grams of crystal meth worth $11,500 was seized, along with dozens of packets of suboxone worth $500 and some fentanyl, according to the DA’s office. Law enforcement also found $15,275 in cash and a pistol.
“I continue to be impressed with the unrelenting law enforcement officers on the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force and the collaboration between local, county, and state agencies. Every seizure results in more illegal drugs and guns off the streets and out of our communities. I thank everyone involved,” Ziccarelli said.
A man from Prince George's County was arrested for viciously attacking his significant other last month, authorities said. Police responded to a reported domestic assault in the 5000 block of Tidler Court in Glen Dale on March 29, the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office said. When officers arrived, they located...
Tennessee police rescued a woman from an alleged kidnapping and domestic violence situation on Sunday, and it's all thanks to a popular hand signal from TikTok. The woman ran into a convenience store in Tennessee, mouthed the word "help," then gave the hand signal by crossing her thumb on her palm and then covering her thumb with the rest of her fingers, the Tennessean newspaper reports.
Police have released the identity of a Fairfield County man killed in what police are calling an alleged drug deal gone wrong.Johnny Class, age 20, of Stratford, was killed in New Haven County in Ansonia on Tuesday, April 5, on Hubbell Avenue near Sixth Street.The shooting took place “during an att…
Disturbing news came out of North Carolina on Wednesday night as it was revealed that a man was caught trespassing on DaBaby's property. As it turns out, the man was shot by someone staying at the compound, which then led to the police being called. The man was then taken to the hospital where he is currently being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.
A Florida dad accused of killing his wife and three children told jurors Wednesday that he walked into his home to discover the children dead by his wife's hand. But the day before, those same jurors heard a recorded confession in which the alleged murderer, Anthony Todt, 46, admitted committing the crime.
