ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

U.S. citizens can now choose the gender ‘X’ on their passport applications

kfsk.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe change took effect on Monday, with passport...

www.kfsk.org

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

U.S. intelligence agencies warn Putin may use Biden backing of Ukraine as pretext for new round of election interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin might use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Gender#U S Citizens#Passport
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

U.S. citizen killed in Ukraine, State Department confirms

A U.S. citizen was killed in Ukraine following reports of a “heavy artillery attack” from Russian forces, the State Department confirmed on Thursday. “We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine on March 17,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Yahoo News. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
creators.com

Message From Ukraine -- Nukes Do Deter

When he arrived at Christ the Savior Cathedral to pay his respects to the ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who had died of COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin carried a clutch of red roses. The man beside him was carrying a briefcase. That briefcase appeared to be Russia's version of the "football"...
POLITICS
deseret.com

U.S. citizen from Idaho, James Hill, the 2nd citizen killed in Ukraine

A second American citizen died in a Russian attack, in Chernihiv, a northern Ukrainian city, where he was taking care of his partner, according to NPR. Cheryl Hill Gordon, who reported the death on Thursday, said that her brother, James Hill, an Idaho native, was waiting in a bread line when 10 people were shot.
IDAHO STATE
Axios

U.S. citizen killed in Russian attack on Chernihiv

An American citizen killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv was identified by his family and Ukrainian officials on Thursday as James Whitney Hill. Driving the news: The 67-year-old Minnesota native, known as Jimmy or Jim, "was waiting in a bread line with several other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

U.S. citizen missing in Ukraine

U.S. citizen and missionary, Dmitry Bodyu has gone missing. Bodyu was a well-known pastor in Melitopol and invited Ukrainians to seek shelter at his church the day after the invasion. When asked about Bodyu’s disappearance, his family says that he was abducted from their house by 8-10 Russian troops.March 24, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy