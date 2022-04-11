U.S. citizens can now choose the gender ‘X’ on their passport applications

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin might use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like...
U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
A U.S. citizen was killed in Ukraine following reports of a “heavy artillery attack” from Russian forces, the State Department confirmed on Thursday. “We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine on March 17,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Yahoo News. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”
BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry hopes the United States will remove tariffs on Chinese goods and stop cracking down on Chinese firms as soon as possible, ministry spokersperson Shu Jueting told regular news conference on Thursday. A stable and healthy bilateral trade relations will help stabilize global...
When he arrived at Christ the Savior Cathedral to pay his respects to the ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who had died of COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin carried a clutch of red roses. The man beside him was carrying a briefcase. That briefcase appeared to be Russia's version of the "football"...
DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - The killing of all American leaders would not be enough to avenge the U.S. assassination of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' top commander Qassem Soleimani two years ago, a senior Iranian Guards commander said on Wednesday. The United States and Iran came close to full-blown conflict in...
A second American citizen died in a Russian attack, in Chernihiv, a northern Ukrainian city, where he was taking care of his partner, according to NPR. Cheryl Hill Gordon, who reported the death on Thursday, said that her brother, James Hill, an Idaho native, was waiting in a bread line when 10 people were shot.
An American citizen killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv was identified by his family and Ukrainian officials on Thursday as James Whitney Hill. Driving the news: The 67-year-old Minnesota native, known as Jimmy or Jim, "was waiting in a bread line with several other...
U.S. citizen and missionary, Dmitry Bodyu has gone missing. Bodyu was a well-known pastor in Melitopol and invited Ukrainians to seek shelter at his church the day after the invasion. When asked about Bodyu’s disappearance, his family says that he was abducted from their house by 8-10 Russian troops.March 24, 2022.
