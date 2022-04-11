U.S. citizens can now choose the gender ‘X’ on their passport applications

A U.S. citizen was killed in Ukraine following reports of a “heavy artillery attack” from Russian forces, the State Department confirmed on Thursday. “We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine on March 17,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Yahoo News. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”

MILITARY ・ 28 DAYS AGO