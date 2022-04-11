Flames’ Gaudreau Should Be a Hart Trophy Finalist

Since losing back-to-back games to the St. Louis Blues at the end of March, the Vancouver Canucks have yet to lose a game in regulation and carry a four-game winning streak into their match against the lowly Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night, a team they beat 5-1 just a week ago. With only eight games remaining on their schedule and a possible 16 points up for grabs, they sit six points out of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference held by the Dallas Stars and surprisingly, six points out of the Pacific Division’s third spot held by the Los Angeles Kings who have played two more games than them. If the Canucks win their two games in hand, they will be only two points back with six games remaining.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO