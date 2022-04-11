ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames’ Gaudreau Should Be a Hart Trophy Finalist

By Brett Krauss
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Gaudreau is having the best season by a Calgary Flames player in decades. He sits at 99 points in 72 games, and is all but certain to surpass the century mark. It will be the first time a Flames player hits 100 points since Theo Fleury did it in 83...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Coyotes’ Hobey Baker Finalist Nathan Smith Set to Make NHL Debut

Nathan Smith, the newest member of the Arizona Coyotes, has had quite a year. First, he represented the United States in the 2022 Olympic Games. Just this past weekend, the Minnesota State standout played in the NCAA championship game, falling just short of a national title. Now, it’s on to the NHL, where he will debut for the Coyotes tonight against the New Jersey Devils.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Hockey Writers

Wild Check-In: Boldy, Middleton, Fleury, Benn & Hartman

The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey was a bit rougher than the past month or so. They played three games but lost two out of the three. They lost to both the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues while also taking down the Los Angeles Kings. The Wild have struggled a bit without the presence of Jon Merrill, Matt Boldy, and Matt Dumba, but hopefully, that will be a short-lived issue as Boldy has already rejoined the lineup.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Are Becoming a Tougher Team Thanks to Evander Kane

It just wasn’t the Edmonton Oilers’ night against the Minnesota Wild last Tuesday. Costly giveaways resulted in a 5-1 loss, despite outshooting the Wild 28-23. But the headline of the night was Evander Kane’s altercation with the five Wild skaters, including Ryan Hartman, who let the Oilers’ forward know how he felt about him when he flashed Kane the middle finger.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: Learn to Fly

Welcome back to Detroit Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Elias Lindholm
Person
Connor Mcdavid
The Hockey Writers

5 Pending UFAs Kraken Fans Should Watch in the 2022 Playoffs

With the NHL Playoffs set to start in a few weeks, there is plenty of intrigue to be had. Will the Tampa Bay Lightning be able to three-peat, or will a new champion be crowned? For Seattle Kraken fans, this is a perfect opportunity to scout some potential unrestricted free agents (UFA) that could sign with the team this offseason. Here are five to watch.
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

Top 10 Best Value Goalies in 2021-22

To begin the mini-series looking at the best value contracts from each position in the NHL, we will kick off by looking at the goaltenders. Though the best goaltenders in the league often earn more, there are a number of goaltenders who are just breaking out or having stellar seasons. The heavily relied upon stats in determining who has great contracts are based on if the goaltender can stop the puck and make the big saves, providing much better value to his team than he is paid to do.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers’ Ronnie Attard Making Case for NHL Roster Spot in 2022-23

The Philadelphia Flyers have been busy injecting youth into their lineup since the trade deadline, especially after the NCAA wrapped up their season. It has been an exciting preview of what these young and talented players can show, providing glimpses of their skill and production. Ronnie Attard is one of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Would Much Rather Play Kings Than Golden Knights in Round 1

The Edmonton Oilers seem to have locked down second place in the Pacific Division after a strong stretch of games. They now have 90 points in 74 games, while the two teams following closely behind are the Los Angeles Kings (88 points in 76 games) and Vegas Golden Knights (85 points in 74 games).
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hart Trophy#The Pacific Division
The Hockey Writers

San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: Wilson, Dahlen, Bordeleau

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Doug Wilson is stepping down as general manager due to health concerns. In other news, Jonathan Dahlen’s agent recently denied rumors that his client is looking to return to Sweden for the 2022-23 season, and is hoping to sign an extension in the near future. Meanwhile, the organization did just make a signing, as they announced that prospect Thomas Bordeleau will join the San Jose Barracuda on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).
SAN JOSE, CA
The Hockey Writers

Flames’ Sutter Takes Subtle Shot at Golden Knights Cap Situation

The NHLs long-term injured reserve (LTIR) situation has had fans quite frustrated. Last season, the controversy surrounded the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nikita Kucherov, as they kept him out all season long, only to activate him in the playoffs once the salary cap no longer matters. As everyone knows, they went on to win a Stanley Cup, which angered plenty of fans even more.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights News & Rumors: Stone, Lehner, Smith & More

In this edition of Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors, Mark Stone was able to return on Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks after having been out of the lineup since early February. Meanwhile, Reilly Smith remains on the long-term injured reserve (LTIR), and could still be there for some time. In other news, Robin Lehner is getting fed up with criticism from fans, and as a result he chose to delete his twitter account last week.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Nugent-Hopkins’ Impact Under-Appreciated This Season

The Edmonton Oilers play much worse when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, one of the team’s leaders, isn’t in the lineup. He has missed time this season, so we can analyze exactly how different the team played with and without him. Notably, Nugent Hopkins took a pay cut to stay with...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Matthews Goal Scoring Is More Impressive Than Just the Numbers

Toronto Maple Leafs’ fans are seeing something very special this season in Auston Matthews‘ assault on 60 goals for the season. And, his goal-scoring exploits are even more impressive when the context of the way hockey is played today is compared to how it was played 40 seasons ago in 1981-82.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Keys to the Stars’ 2022 Playoff Push

The Dallas Stars are fighting to stay in the playoff race, currently sitting in the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. With 72 games played, they are clawing at every chance they’ve been given as they make their final push for a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The team has had a strong home record and a decent one on the road and both are going to matter as they enter their last 10 games. With 86 points, they are just one point behind the Nashville Predators while the Vegas Golden Knights are also not far behind with 84 points.
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ Stars & Supporting Cast Stepping Up in Race to 2022 Playoffs

Since losing back-to-back games to the St. Louis Blues at the end of March, the Vancouver Canucks have yet to lose a game in regulation and carry a four-game winning streak into their match against the lowly Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night, a team they beat 5-1 just a week ago. With only eight games remaining on their schedule and a possible 16 points up for grabs, they sit six points out of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference held by the Dallas Stars and surprisingly, six points out of the Pacific Division’s third spot held by the Los Angeles Kings who have played two more games than them. If the Canucks win their two games in hand, they will be only two points back with six games remaining.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: Weekend Sweep Clinches OHL’s West

It’s been a long 2021-22 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season full of ups, downs, and some flat-out stoppages. The Windsor Spitfires have stuck with it, though, and finally made history. After a six-point weekend, they’ve added two massive experiences to their season résumé — OHL West Division and Western Conference regular-season champions.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/14/22 vs Minnesota Wild

The Dallas Stars continue their three-game homestand against the streaking Minnesota Wild on Thursday night at the American Airlines Center. The Stars are coming off perhaps their best defensive performance of the season. On Tuesday, they held the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to just 25 shots and zero goals on the board in an intense 1-0 victory on home ice. It was a much-needed performance after a chaotic month and a few poor performances on the defensive end of the ice.
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

Wild Must Solve Special Teams Issues Before Playoffs

There is now less than one month remaining in the 2021-22 regular season. That’s all that’s left for teams to resolve any remaining concerns before the real challenge begins in the playoffs. For many playoff teams, those challenges involve finding the right line combinations, getting players healthy, or maybe helping their goaltender build confidence. For the Minnesota Wild, they have a more significant problem to try to fix in the final weeks of the season.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Avalanche, Rangers, Blue Jackets & Canadiens

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Rangers’ Georgiev Continues to Dominate Flyers With Eighth Career NHL...
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Kings’ Adjustments That Need to Be Made During Postseason Push

After the Los Angeles Kings‘ brutal 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild, the team now sits just two points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights, who have one game in hand on the Kings. A month ago, the Kings looked like a lock for the playoffs, playing good hockey with a nice cushion in second place.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy