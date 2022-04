BRUCETON MILLS — Jessica Lynn McGrew went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 11, 2022, at WVU J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family. Jessi (as she liked to be called), along with her twin sister, came into this world 35 years ago on July 7, 1986, in Conroe, Texas.

BRUCETON MILLS, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO