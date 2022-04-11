ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo police officers who pushed elderly man during 2020 protest cleared of wrongdoing

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two officers with the Buffalo Police Department have been cleared of any wrongdoing in an incident during a protest in June 2020 that left a 75-year-old man injured. Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe will not face any further discipline after an arbitrator's decision...

