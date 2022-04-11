Armpits of America // JetBlue Cancels Hundreds of Flights // The Stack – 4/11 (Hour 4)

JetBlue's Big Spring Sale launched Tuesday. You don’t need the luck of the Irish to snag cheap airfare this week. JetBlue is offering fares as low as $34 from March 15 to 17 for one-way travel between May 3 and June 22 during the airline’s Big Spring Sale.
PASSENGERS have been left fuming after another weekend of travel chaos across the United States caused by delays and cancelations. JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines canceled hundreds of flights, with many travelers taking to social media to vent about poor service and horrific experiences. This weekend saw a combined 254...
Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday's scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.The spate of cancellations...
As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
HUNDREDS of Brits have been left stranded in Cancun with no flights to the UK for five days after TUI "abandoned" them. Dozens of holidaymakers were forced to miss their planes home when the roads around the airport were blocked by Mexican truckers protesting tax increases and fuel prices. Pictures...
Overseas airlines are having to cancel hundreds of flights as they grapple with coronavirus-related staffing shortages weeks after they ditched rules requiring passengers and staff to mask up in the air. The disruptions also come as the CEOs of leading U.S. airlines urge the Biden administration to roll back a...
Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
Cabin crew in the US were forced to sleep on airport floors due to recent flight cancellations, a union has claimed.Airlines “abandoned” crew when a recent spell of severe weather saw hundreds of services get cancelled across the country, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).Representing 28,000 US flight attendants, the organisation said that in recent days “Crew members were forced to sleep on the floor in the airport because they were unable to reach the hotel/limo desk.”They also alleged that displaced crew were left with no information from airlines regarding which flights they would be required for...
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
A JetBlue plane full of passengers were left waiting in their seats for nearly an hour after their flight landed in Massachusetts. The person responsible for operating the jet bridge to let everyone into the airport went home sick, Boston 25 News reported. JetBlue Flight 676 arrived at Worcester Regional Airport just before 1 a.m. on March 15 after flying in from New York.
A Spirit Airlines airlines passenger who was traveling for desperately needed surgery was stranded in the Tampa airport for days after her flight to Houston from Chicago was rerouted to Florida. With 5 blood clots in her heart, it was a race against time for the grandmother of two who wasn’t even able to shower.
US carriers are bracing for a rough weekend as hundreds of flights were canceled and thousands delayed on Saturday alone. JetBlue, Spirit, and Alaska Airlines have seen the most issues with their schedules, battling chaos on the weather and staffing fronts. Thousands affected. As the number of people flying in...
Starting on July 19, JetBlue will launch a nonstop route between Boston Logan International Airport and London Gatwick Airport. Just over a month later on August 22, the airline will also launch nonstop service between Boston and London Heathrow Airport. JetBlue will be the only airline offering daily flights between New England and two London airports.
BOSTON — One of the busiest airlines operating out of Boston Logan International Airport will be adding new overseas routes this summer. JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes announced Tuesday that the airline will begin flying from Boston to London Gatwick on Jul. 19. Flights to London Heathrow will follow, starting on Aug. 22.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Severe storms, staffing shortages and traffic left hundreds of people stranded at Orlando International Airport throughout the weekend and into Monday. Multiple flights have been canceled. "The delay was frustrating. Now that we know we're here, we're OK," Elaine Merkel said. "We just walked in, looked...
I'm in the exquisite Baccarat Hotel in New York (full review imminent) and conversation with my New Yorker companion has turned to my journey from London to JFK with U.S low-cost airline JetBlue – apparently a popular carrier with the natives. And now I know why. My mission is...
Comments / 0