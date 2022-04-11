ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer, NY

Giving on 10: Pioneer Bank donating 20K to Ukraine

By Michael O'Brien
 3 days ago

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Giving on 10 is featuring Pioneer Bank donating money to aid humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. Led by its 250-person Capital Region workforce, Pioneer will donate $20,000 to aid humanitarian relief efforts.

Nearly all of Pioneer’s employees support Pioneer’s Charitable Foundation through recurring paycheck deductions and one-time contributions made throughout the year. During the months of April and May, those donations will be directed to organizations providing food, clothing, school supplies, and other critical items to the Ukrainian children. Pioneer will be making a dollar-for-dollar match of all employee contributions.

The public can also make contributions through the Pioneer Charitable Foundation. Secure online donations may be made at www.pioneerny.com/community .

“All of us at Pioneer have been deeply affected by the heartbreaking images showing Ukrainian children and families devastated by this war,” said Tom Amell, President and CEO of Pioneer. “As an organization committed to uplifting our community and ‘helping kids be kids,’ Pioneer is honored to do its part to assist these courageous individuals. I’m proud that this effort is being led by our proactive and caring employees, whose dedication to helping others is truly inspiring.”

“We are humbled and honored by Pioneer’s compassion and empathy toward these innocent children,” said Michele Ryan, a parishioner at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church, who has been helping to coordinate the relief effort. “We are in direct contact with teachers and principals of schools in Slovakia that have welcomed Ukrainian refugee children, and every single dollar of this donation will buy food, clothing, backpacks, books, school supplies, snacks, and other essential items. Our partnership with Pioneer will truly make a difference.”

NEWS10 ABC

