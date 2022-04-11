ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Batman’ Hits HBO Max Next Week

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Warner Bros. isn’t waiting long to make “ The Batman ” available for people to watch from home. The latest film in the DC franchise will become available for streaming on HBO Max as early as April 18.

The star-studded film, featuring Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero alongside Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as the Riddler, soared at the box office when it first premiered on March 4, collecting $134 million at North American theaters — a bigger opening weekend than Warner Bros. initially expected, and the most successful opening of 2022 so far.

The Matt Reeves-directed film chronicles Batman’s early years as Bruce Wayne while he begins to uncover the corruption in Gotham City and takes on the maniacal Riddler in the pursuit of justice. The cast also includes Andy Serkis as Batman’s butler Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the supervillain known as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief James Gordan.

The film will naturally cast a significantly larger net once it hits HBO Max , especially considering the amount of people that might have forgone seeing the film in theaters because of its taxing three-hour runtime. Warner Bros.’ speedy theater-to-streamer pipeline is part of their recently announced plan to keep films in movies for 45 days before putting new titles on HBO Max. However, “The Batman” is getting special treatment by hitting the streamer one day earlier than expected.

HBO Max also offers an extensive lineup of other DC Universe content, such as the animated “Harley Quinn,” series, a “Peacemaker” spin-off of James Gunn’s “Suicide Squad” and the Jack Bannon-starring “Pennyworth” series.

In order to stream the new titles, you’ll have to subscribe to HBO Max for $9.99 a month. Sign up below:




BUY NOW:

$9.99/Month


Buy It

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Salma Hayek Replaces Thandiwe Newton in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Click here to read the full article. Academy Award nominee Salma Hayek is joining the cast of Channing Tatum’s new “Magic Mike” sequel, replacing original female lead Thandiwe Newton. “Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters,” a spokesperson for the studio told Variety on Wednesday. The film is being made exclusively for HBO Max. Reid Carolin, who wrote the first two movies, is returning as screenwriter. The film’s original director Steven Soderbergh is back at the helm. The third installment is expected to...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Viola Davis’ Memoir Is Already an Instant Bestseller on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Some people’s lives are so extraordinary it would feel remiss not to memorialize their stories on the page. When it has a real-life Hollywood ending, even better. Some of the most captivating celebrity memoirs have been published in the last couple of years, with many making their way to the top of dozens of best-seller lists. The latest to join the ranks is Viola Davis, whose upcoming memoir “Finding Me” comes out on April...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty to Forcible Touching

Click here to read the full article. Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching in a criminal case that accused him of violating three different women at Manhattan nightclubs in 2018 and 2019, according to the Associated Press. As part of his plea deal, Gooding avoids jail time and must continue his alcohol and behavior counseling, which he began in 2019, for six more months without any arrests. If he complies, then the conviction will be reduced to a violation, which is not a crime. Gooding was arrested in June 2019 after an incident at a Manhattan club,...
MANHATTAN, NY
CNET

HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Bannon
Person
Larry David
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
James Gunn
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Andy Serkis
ETOnline.com

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed

Gilbert Gottfried's cause of death has been revealed. In a statement shared with ET, Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz, shared that the comedian died from "Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II." He was 67. According to the Rare Diseases website, Myotonic Dystrophy type II is...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Variety

Box Office: ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Aims for $40 Million Domestic Debut

Click here to read the full article. An pack of intrepid wizards will duel against a tiny blue speed demon to lead domestic box office charts. The odds-on favorite “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” the third entry in the “Harry Potter” spinoff series, is expected to debut to at least $40 million from 4,200 North American theaters. Those ticket sales should be enough to surpass the competition — unless last weekend’s champion “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” powers to another strong turnout at the movies. Paramount’s kid friendly sequel opened last weekend to huge $72 million and could add $30 million...
MOVIES
Variety

How Selena Gomez Could Make Emmys History With ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Click here to read the full article. Only two Latinas have been nominated at the Emmys in the lead actress comedy category in its 78-year history, and it’s no laughing matter. But, this year, we could see the third with Selena Gomez in the mystery-comedy “Only Murders in the Building” from Hulu. Possibly following in the footsteps of Rita Moreno (who was nominated in 1983 for “9 to 5”) and America Ferrera (who won in 2007 for “Ugly Betty” and received another nom in 2008), Gomez’s role as Mabel Mora has been one of the bright spots of the show alongside comedic...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batman Day#Riddler#North American
hypebeast.com

HBO Glitch Reportedly Revealed When Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Will Arrive on HBO Max

HBO may have accidentally revealed the HBO Max premiere date of Matt Reeves‘ The Batman. According to reports, a technical glitch on the HBO Website — which has been fixed as of writing — stated that the Robert Pattinson-starring film will be available to stream on HBO Max on April 19 and will air on HBO on April 23. Deadline adds that the dates line up with WarnerMedia’s plan of releasing its films scheduled for 2022 and beyond to hit HBO Max 45 days after it premieres in cinemas; The Batman will supposedly arrive on streaming 46 days after its March 4 theatrical release in the US and Canada.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Marc Maron Says He’s Not a ‘Big’ Fan of Animated Movies, Despite Starring in ‘The Bad Guys’

Click here to read the full article. In DreamWorks’ “The Bad Guys,” Marc Maron voices Mr. Snake, the second-in-command of a group of criminal animals attempting to pull off a major heist. However, Maron admitted to Variety at the film’s premiere on Tuesday in Los Angeles that he doesn’t like animated movies. “I’m not a big animated movie guy, my sense of animation goes back to when I was in high school and Ralph Bakshi’s ‘Wizards’ came out,” Maron said, referencing the 1977 sci-fi film. “So my point of reference is a little stale. But this one was good!” And then later this...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Eager to Have Jennifer Garner at Their Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have barely had time to pop the champagne to celebrate their engagement, but it looks like the wedding guest list already has a few names on it. Besides their close family and friends, the couple apparently want to reserve one invite for Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. That might sound like shocking news, but Garner and Lopez have been reportedly bonding over their “respect for each other as mothers and as individuals” and the common goal of making sure Affleck is “doing well,” according to a Hollywood Life source. The...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Sammy Davis Jr. Series From Lee Daniels Ordered at Hulu, Elijah Kelley to Star

Click here to read the full article. Lee Daniels’ long-gestating Sammy Davis Jr. biographical series has been ordered at Hulu, with Elijah Kelley set to play the lead role. The untitled series has received an eight-episode order at the streamer. Based on the book “In Black and White: The Life of Sammy Davis Jr.,” the series is described as an exploration of Davis’ life through the lens of his racial identity and his complex relationship with the Black community. Davis rose from childhood stardom on the vaudeville stage to become one of the most famous African American entertainers of the 1950s and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘The Kids in the Hall’ Revival Trailer Resurrects the Canadian Comedy Institution

Click here to read the full article. After nearly 30 years, a beloved Canadian sketch comedy institution is coming back to TV next month. “The Kids in the Hall,” a new streaming revival of the classic sketch comedy show of the same name, will premiere on Prime Video May 13. The news was accompanied by a teaser trailer that shows the members of “The Kids in the Hall” sketch group –– Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson –– waking up in a grave marked “The Kids in the Hall TV Show,” along with 1989 to 1995,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Amy Schumer Says Death Threats Against Her Got ‘So Bad’ After the Oscars: ‘The Misogyny Is Unbelievable’

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer revealed on the April 13 episode of “The Howard Stern Show” that her seat filler joke at the 2022 Oscars with Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst resulted in death threats against her from people who thought she had “disrespected” Dunst (via Yahoo Entertainment). The bit found Schumer mistaking the Oscar-nominated Dunst for a seat filler and kicking her out of her seat, much to Plemons’ bafflement. Schumer explained to upset fans the day after the Oscars that the seat filler joke “was a choreographed bit” and that Dunst was in on the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Shot 800 Hours of Footage: ‘As Much as Three ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movies’

Click here to read the full article. “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski told Empire magazine that he shot approximately 800 hours of footage for the long-in-the-works Tom Cruise action sequel. The filmmaker put that number into perspective by saying the sequel “shot as much footage as the three ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies combined.” Kosinski reunited with his “Oblivion” star Cruise for “Top Gun: Maverick,” which takes place over 30 years after Tony Scott’s 1986 classic. “Out of a 12 or 14-hour day, you might get 30 seconds of good footage,” Kosinski said about why so much footage was shot....
MOVIES
Variety

David Bowie Doc ‘Moonage Daydream,’ With Loads of Unreleased Concert Footage, Coming From Neon and HBO

Click here to read the full article. “Moonage Daydream,” a David Bowie historical film featuring a bounty of previously unreleased footage and helmed by Brett Morgen, the director behind “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck,” “Jane” and “The Kid Stays in the Picture,” will be distributed in the U.S. by Neon and internationally by Universal Pictures Content Group, with a streaming premiere on HBO and HBO Max in the spring of 2023. Variety broke the news of the project last November. While no theatrical release date has been announced for the film — the first to be officially sanctioned by Bowie’s estate...
MOVIES
Variety

Sony’s Affirm Originals Sets ‘A Thousand Tomorrows’ Series Deal With Author Karen Kingsbury

Click here to read the full article. Sony Pictures’ Affirm Originals has struck a deal with author Karen Kingsbury to adapt her 2005 novel “A Thousand Tomorrows” as a TV series. Production by Affirm and Red Clay Studios is set to begin early next month in Tulsa, Okla. “I am thrilled to be working with Sony Pictures’ Affirm team, producers of the strongest, most beautiful and moving inspirational content in the market,” said Kingsbury. “The world is desperate for hope, and ‘A Thousand Tomorrows’ will bring hope and light to all people, everywhere. Since I am writing the series with Tyler, I...
TULSA, OK
Variety

‘Making the Cut’ Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon, to Return This Summer

Click here to read the full article. Amazon has ordered Season 3 of the fashion-competition series “Making the Cut,” which will premiere this summer. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will return to host the new season as well as executive produce. Actress and House of Harlow 1960 creative director Nicole Richie will work with Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott as judges on the show. Additional guest judges will be announced at a later date. “I am excited for ‘Making the Cut’ to return this summer for its third season,” Klum said. “I was so happy to be reunited with Tim, Nicole and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Mark Wahlberg Spent ‘Millions and Millions’ of His Own Money to Fund New Film: ‘Betting on Myself’

Click here to read the full article. Mark Wahlberg’s new movie “Father Stu” tells the true story of Stuart Long, an amateur boxer who becomes a Catholic priest while suffering from inclusion body myositis. The film is way more than just an acting gig for Wahlberg, who recently told Insider that he spent “millions and millions of dollars” of his own money to partially self-fund “Father Stu” when no other financial backer would take on the project. Wahlberg said he was partly inspired to do so by his co-star Mel Gibson, who spent around $30 million of his own money...
MOVIES
Variety

Australian Crime Drama ‘Troppo’ Sets Amazon Freevee Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. The Australian murder mystery series “Troppo” will premiere on Amazon Freevee May 20, as one of the first originals to launch on the newly renamed streaming platform. Based on the novel “Crimson Lake” by Cameron Fox, “Troppo” stars Thomas Jane as Ted Conkaffey, an ex-cop accused of a crime that he didn’t commit. Hiding out in the Far North Queensland, he’s recruited by private investigator Amanda Pharrell (Nicole Chamoun) into helping her investigate a bizarre murder case and track down a missing person. In addition to Jane and Chamoun, the cast also includes David...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

57K+
Followers
51K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy