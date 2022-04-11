ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Picks Up ‘Nimona’ After Disney Shelved the LGBTQ+ Animated Family Film

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Netflix has officially acquired the animated “ Nimona ” adaptation after the project, originally set up at Blue Sky Studios, was shelved by owner Disney in February 2021. Netflix is now partnering with Annapurna Pictures to bring “Nimona” to the streamer in 2023.

ND Stevenson, who wrote the book on which the film is a based, tweeted , “Nimona’s always been a spunky little story that just wouldn’t stop. She’s a fighter…but she’s also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE…coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix.”

The animated fantasy film stars Chloë Grace Moretz as gender-non-conforming teen Nimona, who is the only person who can save a knight after he is framed for a crime he didn’t commit. However, Nimona may be the knight’s target he’s sworn to assassinate.

Nick Bruno and Troy Quane direct the feature, which is being produced by Roy Lee, Karen Ryan, and Robert L. Baird. Megan Ellison, Andrew Millstein, and Julie Zackary serve as executive producers.

“Nimona” started production again early last year with DNEG Animation.

Blue Sky Studios executives claimed earlier this year that “Nimona” was “75 percent” completed before Disney allegedly had “pushback” on the LGBTQ+ themes central to the story, which was adapted from a webcomic and 2015 graphic novel.

The character voiced by Riz Ahmed , Lord Ballister Blackheart, reportedly shares a same-sex kiss with Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin, voiced by Eugene Lee Yang. Disney has not commented on the matter.

One former Blue Sky staffer told Insider , “We need more queer stories, but we also need to call out how nefarious it is when you don’t tell queer stories. When the biggest entertainment company in the world creates content for children and systematically censors queer content, they are pushing queer children to dark places.”

“Nimona” made headlines amid the news that the Walt Disney Company financially backed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law , which prohibits “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity” in Florida primary schools. Select Disney employees organized walkout protests and CEO Bob Chapek vowed to fund “ inspiring content ” for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Walt Disney Company has since slammed the new Florida law, saying it should “never have been passed.”

IndieWire

All the Scripted Broadcast TV Shows Cancelled, Renewed, or on the Bubble (So Far)

Click here to read the full article. Updated on April 8, 2022 at 9:26 p.m. ET to reflect the Season 6 renewal of CBS’ “S.W.A.T.” April showers give way to May flowers, and April meetings among broadcast-television executives often give way to May renewals and cancellations of existing series. With so many shows currently sans such a decision, we’ll get plenty cancellation/renewal news this month as well. (More so the latter, networks are keen to keep the cancellations quiet for as long as possible ahead of May’s upfronts when broadcasters reveal their upcoming fall schedules as well as new shows.) IndieWire is...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Walker' Prequel Adds Netflix Star

The forthcoming Walker prequel pilot — Walker: Independence — has added a Netflix star to its growing cast. Deadline reports that Single All The Way actor Philemon Chambers has joined the new show as a series regular. Chambers will portray Independence Deputy Sheriff Gus, who is described as being "polite, careful, even-tempered, and genuinely willing to help."
TV SERIES
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Box Office Flop Enters Netflix's Top 10

Jennifer Garner's legion of fans has helped raise awareness of Catch and Release, which resurfaced on Netflix recently. The movie was a box office flop in January 2007 but now has a spot on the streamer's Top 10 movies list. Garner can also be seen in one of Netflix's biggest recent hits, The Adam Project, which co-stars her 13 Going on 30 castmate Mark Ruffalo.
MOVIES
TVLine

On the Verge Cancelled at Netflix

Click here to read the full article. The Netflix dramedy On the Verge has been cancelled after just one season, according to star and creator Julie Delpy. The news was quietly confirmed by Delpy — who also served as executive producer, writer and director — in an Instagram response to a follower seeking an update. “Cancelled,” she wrote, “but they forgot to announce it was cancelled.” When asked about a potential Season 2 on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast back in October, Delpy commented: “Yeah, waiting to hear. I never wait to hear because I don’t like that position and I’ve been in that...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

