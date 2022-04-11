ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man appears in court over Old Firm bottle incident

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
A man accused of throwing a bottle at a member of Celtic’s backroom staff during the Old Firm clash has appeared in court.

Alan Crawford appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday where he was accused of assaulting a member of Celtic staff during Rangers’ 2-1 defeat against the team on April 3.

The charge put to the 32-year-old alleges that he assaulted Daniel Friel at Ibrox by throwing a bottle towards him “causing it to strike his head to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement”.

Crawford did not submit a plea when he appeared before Sheriff Iain Fleming.

He has been released on bail, and will appear again at the court on a date yet to be confirmed.

