Lakewood Township, NJ

Police: Lakewood crime spree included carjacking, stabbing; man charged with bias intimidation

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

Police in Lakewood will increase patrols as religious holidays approach this weekend after a crime spree Friday rocked the region.

According to police, Dion Marsh, 27, faces attempted murder charges and a host of others, including bias intimidation.

The attacks began around 1:15 p.m. when police say Marsh stole a car and assaulted the driver. Five hours later, police say Marsh hit someone, and less than an hour later -- a stabbing left a man in critical condition. Finally, in Jackson, another pedestrian was hit.

Marsh was arrested at his home in Manchester. Law enforcement and faith leaders spoke Sunday about the acts.

"Somebody who based on their feelings for people who look like me decided to drive a car, take a knife and hurt people that look like me,” says Lakewood Committeeman Meir Lichtenstein. “I’m a grandchild of Holocaust survivors, as our many in our town and we won't stand for it."

"This has to be the most serious investigation and prosecution and it needs to send the unmistakable message that never again means never again,” says Rep. Chris Smith.

Both the New Jersey acting attorney general and Gov. Phil Murphy released statements on Twitter.

Marsh is being held without bail at the Ocean County Jail.

In a statement to News 12 New Jersey , the Anti-Defamation League says, "More needs to be done proactively to prevent violence against the Jewish community, and in particular visibly identifiable Jews in Ocean County and across our region. We recommit ourselves and our organization to working with government, educational institutions, interfaith and intergroup partners and law enforcement in order to achieve this goal. Jews should not be afraid to freely go about their business without living in fear that they will be targeted for violence. The past few years have seen far too many assaults against Jews."

PIX11

Man beats, drags, tries to rape woman in Harlem, critically injuring her

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man beat a woman, dragged her and tried to rape her on a Manhattan street on Friday night, police said. The 43-year-old victim was on West 123rd Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Boulevard when the man came up from behind and punched her in the head, officials said. […]
Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
WTNH

Waterbury man charged with murder in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man faces multiple charges, including murder and robbery, in a deadly shooting in Bridgeport. Police arrested Jacque Richard, 26, Wednesday morning and charged him with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and the use of a firearm in an […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NECN

Man Charged With Stabbing His Mother to Death in Boston

A 23-year-old man was arraigned Thursday morning from his hospital bed at Boston Medical Center in connection to his mother's stabbing death earlier this week. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Najee Herbert allegedly fatally stabbed his mom -- 58-year-old Donna Lamb -- inside her Boston apartment on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
News 12

Man pleads guilty in disappearance, death of his child's mother

An East Orange man has pleaded guilty to charges that he killed the mother of his child and disposed of her body. Tyler Rios, 27, admitted to killing 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar. Rios pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree desecrating of human remains. Authorities say that Rios strangled Uyar...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Mail

New York mafia hitman who killed three and attempted to gun down two others in the 1980s escapes from federal custody in Florida one year before he was due to be released

A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
