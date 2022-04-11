Police: Lakewood crime spree included carjacking, stabbing; man charged with bias intimidation

Police in Lakewood will increase patrols as religious holidays approach this weekend after a crime spree Friday rocked the region.

According to police, Dion Marsh, 27, faces attempted murder charges and a host of others, including bias intimidation.

The attacks began around 1:15 p.m. when police say Marsh stole a car and assaulted the driver. Five hours later, police say Marsh hit someone, and less than an hour later -- a stabbing left a man in critical condition. Finally, in Jackson, another pedestrian was hit.

Marsh was arrested at his home in Manchester. Law enforcement and faith leaders spoke Sunday about the acts.

"Somebody who based on their feelings for people who look like me decided to drive a car, take a knife and hurt people that look like me,” says Lakewood Committeeman Meir Lichtenstein. “I’m a grandchild of Holocaust survivors, as our many in our town and we won't stand for it."

"This has to be the most serious investigation and prosecution and it needs to send the unmistakable message that never again means never again,” says Rep. Chris Smith.

Both the New Jersey acting attorney general and Gov. Phil Murphy released statements on Twitter.

Marsh is being held without bail at the Ocean County Jail.

In a statement to News 12 New Jersey , the Anti-Defamation League says, "More needs to be done proactively to prevent violence against the Jewish community, and in particular visibly identifiable Jews in Ocean County and across our region. We recommit ourselves and our organization to working with government, educational institutions, interfaith and intergroup partners and law enforcement in order to achieve this goal. Jews should not be afraid to freely go about their business without living in fear that they will be targeted for violence. The past few years have seen far too many assaults against Jews."