Music

Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “April Showers” By Koe Wetzel

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
Happy Monday, y’all.

Today for the Song of the Week, we let all of you, our loyal Whiskey Riffers, decide what the song will be for this week.

Of course, we got tons of great responses, from “Gin, Smoke, & Lies” in honor of the Turnpike Troubadours triumphant return over the weekend, “Everybody Oughta” from Hailey Whitters’ new album, the Keith Whitley classic “Miami, My Amy,” and even a few votes for Morgan Wallen’s unreleased song that’s dropping this Friday, “Don’t Think Jesus”.

But the overwhelming response?

Koe Wetzel’s newest single, “April Showers”, was the #1 suggested song by a landslide.

Koe’s gearing up for a brand new album, sometime soon and officially dropped the lead single on Friday. And I’ll be honest, I haven’t stopped listening to it since myself, either.

The music video, directed by John Park, gives us a glimpse at Koe’s last day on Earth as a meteor is about to strike… ending it all.

The song is a certified banger, so if you haven’t heard it yet, it’s time to change that right now:

In addition to this new single, we know Koe has been in the studio at the Sonic Ranch down in Tornillo, Texas working on a new record. He already confirmed not long ago that it was almost done, and he would be dropping a new album sometime this year:

“We’re throwing out all the stops on this record. It’s more alternative, southern rock, heavier rock than what we’re used to. But I wanted this record to be that before I started making my country music.

This record does have some country sounding songs, but overall it’s more of an alternative record.

I just wanted to go in and kinda give everybody somethin’ to chew on before they got the full country record.”

We also know that it will likely include some sort of collaboration with Diplo, so hold on to your asses people… the beginning of KW5 is HERE.

Koe will also join Snoop Dogg for two shows on 4/19 and 4/20 amidst his headline tour that runs through the summer.

