Police Investigate Arson At East Farmingdale House

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5ACj_0f5muJNx00
An arson investigation is underway following a fire at a Long Island house. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

An arson investigation is underway following a fire at a Long Island house.

An unknown person or group of people set a fire in a house that was under construction on Lincoln Avenue in East Farmingdale at about 3:50 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, SCPD said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Daily Voice

Fingerprint Helps ID Man Accused Of Raping Teen Girl Walking To School In Reading

A fingerprint was key in identifying and arresting a man who is now charged with the rape of a teenage girl at knifepoint in Reading, authorities said. The 14-year-old girl told police that she was walking to school on the 1200 block of Hill Road when she was abducted, taken to another location, and sexually assaulted twice, around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Peeping Tom Strikes Again At Apartment Complex Along Hackensack River, Police Charge

A man who was banned from an apartment complex along the Hackensack River after he was caught peeking into windows was back at it, authorities charged. Joshua Purvis, 22, was arrested after Little Ferry police received a call of a peeping Tom at the Waterside Village Apartments beneath the Route 46 bridge shortly after midnight Tuesday, April 5, Chief James Walters said.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Hempstead Gang Member Convicted Of Violent Shooting

An alleged Bloods street gang member on Long Island with a lengthy rap sheet was convicted on multiple charges after allegedly shooting a man in a busy intersection and attempting to flee from justice, the DA announced. Hempstead resident Trevor Ford, age 30 was convicted on Tuesday, March 15 of...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

