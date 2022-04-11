Police Investigate Arson At East Farmingdale House

An arson investigation is underway following a fire at a Long Island house. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

An unknown person or group of people set a fire in a house that was under construction on Lincoln Avenue in East Farmingdale at about 3:50 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, SCPD said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

