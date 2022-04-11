ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Economist: Recession possible by end of the year

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith prices seemingly on the rise everywhere you turn,...

marketplace.org

Is a recession in the cards?

If a recession is coming soon, the stock market doesn’t seem to be alerting us to that right now. Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell didn’t seem to think so either as he announced an interest rate hike Wednesday and took reporters’ questions. Powell explained what the Federal...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Risk of recession ‘uncomfortably high’: Moody's Analytics chief economist

Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi joined "Mornings with Maria," Tuesday and argued the risk of recession is "uncomfortably high" amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the spike in oil prices. MARK ZANDI: The risks of recession have risen quite considerably… With Russia invading Ukraine, the spike in oil...
BUSINESS
Fortune

What the Fed’s first interest rate hike in 4 years means for the market—and a potential recession

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 on Wednesday as it grapples with rising consumer prices, and many Wall Street analysts are predicting it won’t be the last rate hike in 2022.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Economists warn government using inflation as ‘cover’ to cash in on graduates and students

The government is using inflation as "cover" to take more money from graduates and students, a respected economic think-tank has said.The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned on Thursday that a freeze to the repayment threshold and large real-term cuts in maintenance loans could cause "genuine hardship".Inflation has hit highs not seen since the early 1990s but the government has decided not to increase the size of student maintenance loans or increase the repayment threshold to match.As a result the real-terms value of the loans has fallen, and people earning lower salaries are being sucked into having to make more or...
BUSINESS
Coeur d'Alene Press

Economist: Inflation to go higher

COEUR d’ALENE — Sam Wolkenhauer did not sugarcoat the economic forecast he presented on Wednesday to the North Idaho Building Contractors Association. “I would like to begin by addressing rumors that you may have heard about inflation. They are true,” he said. “Inflation is back, baby.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
NewsBreak
Economy

