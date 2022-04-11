ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Times Tiffany Haddish Proved She’s The Fashion ‘It’ Girl

By Marsha Badger
 3 days ago

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Tiffany Haddish , can you please remove your foot from our necks? Over the last couple of months, the funny gal has ate and left not one crumb in sight. Comedy and acting might be her first love, but fashion is a clear contender for her heart.

The Girls Trip actress’ wardrobe elevated from the day she decided to shave her head and dye it blonde. Working with top stylists like Law Roach and Wayman + Micah, our favorite funny gal has been leaving a fashionable mark just about everywhere she goes.

Haddish is gearing up for an eventful year of red carpet events. With the Met gala right around the corner and the usual awards show lineups in full swing, we can expect to see a lot of great fashion moments from the actress. If you’ve missed her most recent jaw-dropping looks, we’ve put together a list that’ll have you wiping the drool from your chin. Here are five times Tiffany Haddish refused to remove her foot from our necks.

1. The Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bP2h_0f5mu57200
Source:Getty

Tiffany Haddish attended The Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. The actress gave old Hollywood glam with a timeless finger wave hairstyle. She completed the look with a metallic silver Brandon Maxwell strapless dress.

2. 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hz34g_0f5mu57200
Source:Getty

Tiffany Haddish attended the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The actress looked flawless in a custom gold Prada gown.

3. 94th Annual Academy Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXNjn_0f5mu57200 Source:Getty

Tiffany Haddish attended the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. This was my favorite look from the actress. She looked stunning in a green custom Dolce and Gabbana dress.

4. Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fh9aT_0f5mu57200 Source:Getty

Tiffany Haddish attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. The actress wowed in another custom Dolce and Gabbana gown.

5. 78 Venice International Film Festival 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3Wz7_0f5mu57200 Source:Getty

Tiffany Haddish attended the 78 Venice International Film Festival red carpet in Venice, Italy on September 2nd, 2021. The actress looked radiant in a black and white Christian Siriano gown.

Vogue

From Sharon Stone To Zendaya, 17 Great Maxi Skirts Throughout History

Maxi skirts were rife on the autumn/winter 2022 runways, from Ludovic de Saint Sernin to Acne Studios, Chanel to Marc Jacobs, but celebrities have consistently worn maxis on the red carpet for decades. Sharon Stone made headlines at the 1998 Oscars in a ruched lilac skirt and unbuttoned shirt, with Zendaya and Uma Thurman both channeling that same sartorial vibe at this year’s Academy Awards.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Elliot Page and Bill Murray are announced as presenters at Academy Awards

Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Elliot Page and Bill Murray were among a number of celebrity presenters announced for the upcoming Academy Awards by producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan Monday. Other newly-announced presenters include Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Tony Hawk, Kelly Slater and Shaun White, People reported, citing...
CELEBRITIES
