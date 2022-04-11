ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Man entered St. Petersburg home, undressed and tried to rape woman, police say

By Chris Tisch
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Javier Tellez-Reyes, 23, was arrested on charges of burglary and attempted sexual battery. [ Pinellas County Sheriff's Office ]

St. Petersburg police arrested a man Sunday who they say entered a stranger’s home, undressed and tried to rape a sleeping woman.

Javier Tellez-Reyes, 23, was arrested on charges of burglary and attempted sexual battery. He was being held without bail at the Pinellas County jail on Monday.

According to arrest reports, the victim and another person were asleep in the living room when Tellez-Reyes entered the residence through the front door, which was unlocked, at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Tellez-Reyes then took off all his clothes and tried to remove the sleeping woman’s pants. The woman awoke, screamed “and was able to fight the defendant off,” a report states.

Tellez-Reyes ran away but was later found by police and taken into custody, reports state.

