Evgeni Malkin to have hearing for cross-checking Mark Borowiecki

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has a hearing with the Department of Player Safety. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins could be without one of their stars for the next little while. Evgeni Malkin will have a hearing with the league’s Department of Player Safety regarding his cross-check of Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki Sunday night.

At the end of the second period, Malkin and Borowiecki came together for the incident in question. Malkin first delivered a hard slash to Borowiecki’s side before hitting him in the face with his stick. The Penguins forward received a four-minute double-minor penalty (Borowiecki was given a two-minute penalty for his own slash), as it drew blood.

This is certainly not the first time that Malkin has been involved in supplementary discipline decisions. The veteran has received several fines in the past and was given a one-game suspension in 2019 for high-sticking.

The Penguins start a home-and-home with the New York Islanders Tuesday, before doing the same with the Boston Bruins in the following two games.