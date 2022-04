There is something to be said about how beautiful and calming a sunset is. Living in a state full of nature such as Michigan, we are provided some great sunsets from many different views such as wooded areas, beaches, and even cityscapes. Those who love space and astrology are aware that we're blessed with the viewing of the northern lights. After this weekend, I don't think that's the only light in the sky phenomenon we get to see.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO