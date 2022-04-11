ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

HutchCC wide receiver Malik Benson includes Gators in his top 11

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community College wide receiver Malik Benson has listed the Florida Gators as one of the 11 teams he will ultimately decide between to carry out the...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

How Jadon Haselwood is fitting in with Arkansas football after transferring from Oklahoma

FAYETTEVILLE — When a player like Jadon Haselwood enters the transfer portal, a lot of schools come calling. Haselwood was a five-star prospect out of high school and the top-ranked player in his native Georgia in the class of 2019. The talented wide receiver decided to transfer from Oklahoma in December after head coach Lincoln Riley left for USC. He finished his redshirt sophomore year with 62 receptions for 736 yards and seven touchdowns in his Sooners career.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Kansas Sports
Hutchinson, KS
Football
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Hutchinson, KS
College Sports
Hutchinson, KS
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Hutchinson, KS
State
Arkansas State
City
Auburn, KS
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
AthlonSports.com

Georgia Football: Bulldogs' 2022 Schedule Analysis

For the first time in 41 years, Georgia will open up a college football season as defending national champions. There will be key personnel losses in 2022, but whether or not that results in losses on the field remains to be seen. If you go by the schedule, it's difficult...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Stephon Gilmore Reportedly ‘In Contact’ With 1 Team

We’re not sure what kind of off-shore bank account the Los Angeles Rams are using, but reportedly the reigning Super Bowl champs could have been “in contact” with free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams have had contact with the 2019 Defensive...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas remains high in consensus recruiting rankings from On3

Arkansas football has hit the ground running when it comes to recruiting for the 2023 class. Following a weekend filled with spring games and recruiting visits, Arkansas remains in the top-10 of On3’s consensus team recruiting rankings, checking in at No. 6. Arkansas sits behind programs with new head coaches in USC and Notre Dame, as well as Penn State, Ohio State, and defending national champion, Georgia. The Razorbacks are the second highest-rated SEC team on this week’s list, ahead of Tennessee and Texas A&M in the top-25. The Razorbacks sit at the No. 6 spot with a score of 90.246, and an...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Junior College#Recruiting#American Football#The Florida Gators#Division#Lsu
KEYT

Vanderbilt lineman Tyler Steen transferring to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama. The three-year starter, who played both tackle positions, announced his plans on Twitter. Steen could immediately compete for a starting job in the fall with Alabama replacing left tackle Evan Neal and right tackle Chris Owens. The Crimson Tide has already brought in former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks, former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Billy Napier Announces Significant Florida Football Jersey News

Every fanbase in sports seems to be able to agree on one thing: all-black uniforms are awesome. On Thursday, Florida Gators recently-hired head football coach Billy Napier revealed that his team will be rocking all-black uniforms sometime in the near future. The fan-favorite move will also include some charitable work.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Watauga Democrat

Quarterback Daniels commits to West Virginia over Missouri

Quarterback JT Daniels committed to West Virginia on Wednesday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported. The former five-star signal-caller visited Missouri and Oregon State, too. Daniels entered the transfer portal Jan. 19 — 12 days before the Feb. 1 deadline to transfer within the SEC without sitting out a season. The former Georgia backup lost his starting job to Stetson Bennett after an injury to open the 2021 season.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
Hutch Post

Royals lose Monday to Cleveland, now 2-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steven Kwan kept up an historic start to his big league career with a bases-loaded triple, Oscar Mercado added a two-run homer and the Cleveland Guardians beat Kansas City 10-7 to split their season-opening series Monday at Kaufman Stadium. Kwan became the first player...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners make top 5 for 2023 4-star OL Harris Sewell

The Oklahoma Sooners continue to vie for some of the top prospects in the country in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Oklahoma has received several projections for 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Missouri, Cayden Green. Now Oklahoma’s getting good news from the Lone Star State as fellow 2023 offensive lineman Harris Sewell included the Oklahoma Sooners in his top five schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

30 Days of Colts' Fits: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially just a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Colts could target next month. The players mentioned in this series will be players...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Hutch Post

Oklahoma State wins over Shocker baseball Tuesday

STILLWATER, Okla. – Brock Rodden and Seth Stroh both homered, but #5 Oklahoma State scored six times over the final three innings to knock off Wichita State 8-5 on Tuesday night at O'Brate Stadium. The Shockers (13-19) were within 2-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth, but the...
WICHITA, KS
The Florida Times-Union

Former Florida Gator Omar Payne announces his intention to transfer to Jacksonville University

Omar Payne has played for two colleges with orange as the dominant color. Maybe his fortunes will change with the wearing of the Jacksonville University green. Payne, a 6-foot-10 shot-blocking specialist who was one of the gems of former UF coach Mike White's 2019 recruiting class, announced on his Instagram page on Wednesday that he will transfer from Illinois to JU for the upcoming season.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Hutch Post

Surge drops fifth straight

Wichita, KS – The Wind Surge smacked a pair of two-run homers by Andrew Bechtold and Dennis Ortega, but once again fell short to Northwest Arkansas in a 8-5 loss. That puts the Surge at 0-5 on the young season. Matt Canterino returned as the starting pitcher for Wichita,...
WICHITA, KS
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy