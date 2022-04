WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Legislators in Oklahoma passed a bill Tuesday that would make a felony for doctors to perform abortions. All it needs is a signature from the governor. If the bill becomes law, doctors could face up to 10 years in prison or $100,000 fines. The bill’s impact could reach far beyond the Sooner State. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has expressed that he’ll sign any piece of legislation that limits abortions.

WICHITA, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO