ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terra Alta, WV

Woman admits ‘she sells meth because she can not obtain a job’

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4WH3_0f5ms5BS00

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after admitting to troopers that “she sells methamphetamine because she can not obtain a job” while in Preston County.

On April 10, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting a routine traffic patrol in the area of W.Va. Rt. 7 in Terra Alta when they saw a silver Saturn SUV with no inspection sticker, according to a criminal complaint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2gqz_0f5ms5BS00
Rainee Pase

When troopers pulled behind the vehicle, they saw that the muffler was defective. After a traffic stop was performed, troopers made contact with the vehicle’s driver and a female passenger identified as Rainee Pase, 27, of Tunnelton, troopers said.

3 people charged after allegedly attacking woman

During their investigation, troopers learned that Pase has meth in her backpack and found “a large baggy” of methamphetamine, “several small baggies with the substance and the weight of the product written on the outside” and a set of scales in the backpack, according to the complaint.

When troopers placed Pase into custody, she said that “she does sell methamphetamine in order to make a living because she can not obtain a job,” troopers said.

The weight of the presumed meth totaled 20 grams, according to the complaint.

Pase has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 12

Myself ME
3d ago

Can’t pass a drug test! Plenty of jobs at WVU medicine available just no drug dummies.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Preston County, WV
City
Tunnelton, WV
City
Terra Alta, WV
Preston County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
truecrimedaily

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend says she 'did not do a very good job' cleaning up his blood

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old woman is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend in a rental car and then dumping his body in an alley. According to a statement, Allegheny County Police received a call on March 13 at 6:29 a.m. about a deceased male in Derby Alley. First responders located a male with a gunshot wound to his head, and the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit arrived on the scene to begin an investigation.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#W Va#Nexstar#Suv#Pase
WTAJ

Police: Baby tests positive for meth, 3 adults charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Three Altoona residents face charges for endangering the welfare of children after a 15-month-old in their home ingested methamphetamine last July. Police and EMS were called to the home on North 10th Street where they were told the 15-month-old had possibly ingested cleaning products. The baby was transported to UPMC Altoona and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX8 News

Enough fentanyl to kill 390,000 people seized in Randolph, Chatham County drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts and steroids. Six firearms and drug paraphernalia were also seized. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
KTEN.com

Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop last week led to three methamphetamine trafficking arrests by a Murray County deputy. Cameron Nyberg, Sara Dixon and Terren Lowe face felony charges of aggravated trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug proceeds derived from illegal activity; conspiracy to commit a felony; and A pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
WCBD Count on 2

Witness hit woman with baseball bat after she allegedly stabbed victim, report says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly stabbing a man during a domestic-related incident in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to what they described as an “unknown situation” at a residence. Once there, the victim and a witness were outside and told […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WTAJ

Altoona man caught selling meth to informant, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is officially behind bars after investigators reported he sold meth to a criminal informant (CI). Michael Francis Sutton, 27, was arraigned Thursday on felony drug charges after an investigation led by Altoona police caught him selling $80 worth of meth to a CI. In August of 2020, police […]
ALTOONA, PA
WVNews

Clarksburg West Virginia woman pleads guilty to molesting child under age 12

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Clarksburg woman pleaded guilty Friday to molesting a child who was under age 12. Christina M. McIntyre’s pleas to two sex-related charges were accepted by Harrison Chief Judge Thomas A. Bedell. The judge set sentencing June 9, with Chief Assistant Prosecutor Laura Pickens and defense attorney Ryan Shreve retaining the right to make recommendations.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy