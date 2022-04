Folks in Shreveport and Bossier City see it every day. You drive down Bert Kouns past the multitude of new car dealerships and you see mostly used vehicles. Manufacturers, dealers and industry all have a variety of explanations for the paucity of new vehicles, a shortage of microchips, the pandemic, the labor shortage, etc. But one thing is for sure. As one local media analyst recently put it, there are more cars in the Posados restaurant parking lot at lunch time than there are cars in the auto lots just a few yards away.

