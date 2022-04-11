Winter Storm Warning issued for Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case...
A major winter storm is going to impact the West and the Plains on Tuesday. Feet of snow will pile up across the Rockies and the Plains. Blizzard conditions will be possible over Montana and North Dakota with strong winds and white-out conditions. Power outages will be likely in some...
Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-03-16 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern El Paso County/Monument Ridge/Rampart Range Below 7500 Feet County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-14 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Localized snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Localized snowfall rates of one inch an hour or more. * WHERE...Worley, Rockford, Cheney, and Fairfield. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
Effective: 2022-04-07 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Martin; Pitt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PITT...MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES At 707 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lewiston Woodville to Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Winterville, Williamston, Bethel, Stokes, Robersonville, House, Pactolus, Old Ford, East Carolina University, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, Gold Point, Jamesville, Simpson, Hamilton, Oak City, Smithwick, Parmele and Everetts. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-14 17:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 17:21:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bucks THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL MONTGOMERY AND WEST CENTRAL BUCKS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Effective: 2022-04-14 15:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Teller The following message is transmitted at the request of the Teller County Sheriff. MANDATORY EVACUATION NOTICE FOR MILLS RANCH ROAD FIRE. EVACUATION ORDER FOR THE AREA 1 MILE NORTH OF MILLS RANCH ROAD AND 1 MILE EAST OF SOUR DOUGH ROAD PAST LOVELL GULCH. TUNE INTO LOCAL MEDIA FOR MORE INFO.
Effective: 2022-04-14 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Marsh and Arbon Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches, except 4 to 6 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. * WHERE...The Blackfoot Mountains, Big Holes, Bear River Range and Caribou Range and the Marsh and Arbon Highlands. This includes the cities of Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Inkom, McCammon and Lava Hot Springs. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Effective: 2022-04-14 14:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jackson Hole; South Lincoln County; Star Valley; Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow continues overnight. Little snow accumulation during the daytime hours, but another 1 to 2 inches of snow falls Thursday evening. West wind gusting 30 to 40 mph at times across southern Lincoln County. * WHERE...Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin Foothills, and South Lincoln County. * WHEN...Through 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...The combination of snow, cold temperatures, and a gusty wind could impact travel.
Effective: 2022-04-14 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 06:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Muhlenberg The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Paradise affecting Muhlenberg County. .Recent rainfall will continue to cause rises on the Green River, with a crest now expected to occur tomorrow morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Paradise. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 383.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 384.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 380.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-14 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 07:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Elko County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow above 6000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Elko County and Humboldt County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Effective: 2022-04-14 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Litchfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Litchfield County through 515 PM EDT At 448 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Winsted, or 10 miles northeast of Torrington, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Torrington, New Hartford, Winsted, New Hartford Center, Barkhamsted, Goshen, South Norfolk, West Torrington, Torringford, Mooreville, Riverton, Kelly Corner, Mill Brook, Beech Rock, Wrightville, Robertsville, Turkey Cobble, Goose Green, North Goshen and Cornwall Hollow. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
