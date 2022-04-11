Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Tolland, northwestern Hartford, southwestern Worcester, southern Hampshire, central Franklin and Hampden Counties through 530 PM EDT At 434 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tolland, or 15 miles west of Westfield, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Springfield, Chicopee, Enfield, Westfield, Holyoke, Amherst, Windsor, Northampton, Agawam, West Springfield, Simsbury, Ludlow, Bloomfield, South Hadley, Easthampton, Longmeadow, Suffield, East Longmeadow, Belchertown and Wilbraham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
