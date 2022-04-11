Winter Storm Warning issued for Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Litchfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Litchfield County through 515 PM EDT At 448 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Winsted, or 10 miles northeast of Torrington, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Torrington, New Hartford, Winsted, New Hartford Center, Barkhamsted, Goshen, South Norfolk, West Torrington, Torringford, Mooreville, Riverton, Kelly Corner, Mill Brook, Beech Rock, Wrightville, Robertsville, Turkey Cobble, Goose Green, North Goshen and Cornwall Hollow. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
