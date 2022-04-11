Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained...
Effective: 2022-03-17 09:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Roads will be slick resulting in slow and hazardous travel. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet AREAS OF HEAVY SNOW THROUGH THIS MORNING .Widespread light to moderate snow will continue over the region this morning. The heaviest snowfall this morning will be focused from Denver south to the Palmer Divide and west into the foothills and another area of heavier snow from Limon to Akron and points east. Roads will be slushy and slick through late morning, especially in the foothills and over the Palmer Divide. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination safely. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations up to three inches. * WHERE...The Southern Front Range Foothills, Boulder and the western suburbs of Denver, and Castle Rock. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...slushy and slick roads will make travel hazardous.
Effective: 2022-03-21 23:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Much of the snowfall has ended, however, strong to damaging winds will persist through the overnight hours, creating areas of blowing snow. A High Wind Warning is in effect through Tuesday evening.
Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-03-17 03:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Higher amounts will be possible over the Rampart Range. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Teller and northern El Paso Counties. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Effective: 2022-04-14 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 07:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 or more inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Effective: 2022-04-14 13:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Washington Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Localized snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Localized snowfall rates of one inch an hour or more. * WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Plummer, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-04-14 14:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jackson Hole; South Lincoln County; Star Valley; Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow continues overnight. Little snow accumulation during the daytime hours, but another 1 to 2 inches of snow falls Thursday evening. West wind gusting 30 to 40 mph at times across southern Lincoln County. * WHERE...Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin Foothills, and South Lincoln County. * WHEN...Through 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...The combination of snow, cold temperatures, and a gusty wind could impact travel.
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, except locally 8 inches above 4000 feet. * WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County and North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. This includes Interstate 5 from Weed to Mount Shasta City and to around Dunsmuir. Highways 89 and 97 will also be affected, including Snowman`s Summit, McCloud, Pondosa and Grass Lake. * WHEN...From 8 PM Friday to 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Visibility will be limited at times. Snow could be wet and heavy, weighing down trees and power lines. Broken tree branches and power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAIL...The heaviest snow is most likely to occur from 11 pm Friday to 7 am Saturday, where rates could be one half to one inch per hour at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Effective: 2022-04-07 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Martin; Pitt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PITT...MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES At 707 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lewiston Woodville to Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Winterville, Williamston, Bethel, Stokes, Robersonville, House, Pactolus, Old Ford, East Carolina University, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, Gold Point, Jamesville, Simpson, Hamilton, Oak City, Smithwick, Parmele and Everetts. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-14 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Litchfield and central Dutchess Counties through 600 PM EDT At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Hopewell Junction, or 9 miles northwest of Pawling, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Torrington, New Milford, Pawling, Pleasant Valley, Thomaston, New Hartford, Amenia, Kent, Sharon, Norfolk, Millbrook, Litchfield, Northwest Harwinton, Stanfordville, New Hartford Center, Woodbury Center, Hopewell Junction, New Preston, Wingdale and Dover Plains. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-15 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible. * WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Hard freeze conditions could harm or kill early agriculture in the Cache Valley and potentially damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-04-14 16:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morris THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL MORRIS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Effective: 2022-04-14 15:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Teller The following message is transmitted at the request of the Teller County Sheriff. MANDATORY EVACUATION NOTICE FOR MILLS RANCH ROAD FIRE. EVACUATION ORDER FOR THE AREA 1 MILE NORTH OF MILLS RANCH ROAD AND 1 MILE EAST OF SOUR DOUGH ROAD PAST LOVELL GULCH. TUNE INTO LOCAL MEDIA FOR MORE INFO.
Effective: 2022-04-14 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains Red Flag Warning has been issued for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224...226 through 230 and 233, which includes the San Luis Valley...El Paso County...Pueblo County...eastern Huerfano County and eastern Las Animas County A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 231...232...234...235...236...and 237, which includes Crowley County...Otero County...Kiowa County...Bent County...Prowers County and Baca County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232... 234...235...236 AND 237 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232...234...235...236 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 231...232...234...235 236 and 237. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Timing...Until 7 PM Thursday and starts again Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
Effective: 2022-04-14 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Check the North Dakota Department of transportation road report before traveling. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Morton; Sioux; Slope; Stark BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and blizzard conditions. Visibilities below 1/4 mile. Little additional accumulation expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph with extensive blowing and drifting snow. Snow drifts as deep as 6 feet. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and south central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel nearly impossible. Some tree limbs may be broken. Some power outages possible.
