Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains Red Flag Warning has been issued for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224...226 through 230 and 233, which includes the San Luis Valley...El Paso County...Pueblo County...eastern Huerfano County and eastern Las Animas County A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 231...232...234...235...236...and 237, which includes Crowley County...Otero County...Kiowa County...Bent County...Prowers County and Baca County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232... 234...235...236 AND 237 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232...234...235...236 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 231...232...234...235 236 and 237. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Timing...Until 7 PM Thursday and starts again Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.

BACA COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO