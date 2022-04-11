ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chouteau County, MT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 07:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front Light snow will impact much of Glacier County this morning A cold front will bring light snow and gusty northerly winds to much of Glacier County through the morning hours. New snow accumulations generally be less than an inch over the plains of Glacier County and areas along Highway 2 over Marias Pass, with 1 to 3 inches in Glacier Park. Visibility could be reduced to less than a half mile at times in areas of heavier snowfall. Slippery roads due to snow accumulation is possible through late morning, particularly on highway 2 west of Browning and highway 89 north of East Glacier. Anyone traveling should be prepared for reduced visibility and some slippery areas where the snow accumulates.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Visibilities reduced to one quarter mile at times. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A low pressure system is expected to move towards the Shumagin Islands on Sunday and then stall through Monday. On the backside of this low, a tightening pressure gradient resulting in gusty northwesterly winds in combination with falling snow may result in blowing snow and periods of reduced visibilities of one quarter mile Sunday morning through Monday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Eastern Ulster; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Lake George Saratoga Region, central and eastern Mohawk valley, southern Vermont, Berkshires, Taconics and Northwestern Connecticut. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should exercise caution and be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities. Slow down and allow extra distance between vehicles. Also, use low beams in the fog.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 01:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Essex; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Windsor Areas of Dense Fog will prevail across central and eastern Vermont through the morning commute Areas of fog continue to develop quickly tonight across eastern and central Vermont as well as some of the river valleys along the western slopes of the Green mountains. Some of this fog will be dense and more widespread, like the Connecticut river valley and should last through the morning commute. Visibilities of one quarter to one half a mile is likely for many with some visibilities in the favored fog prone areas being near zero. Motorists should exercise caution and be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities. Slow down and allow extra distance between vehicles. Always use low beams in the fog.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Schenectady, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Saratoga; Western Albany; Western Schenectady Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Schenectady, northern Albany, southeastern Fulton, southern Saratoga, northeastern Schoharie and southeastern Montgomery Counties through 830 PM EDT At 749 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Amsterdam to near Schoharie. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Amsterdam, Hagaman and Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction around 755 PM EDT. Glenville and Rotterdam Junction around 800 PM EDT. Galway around 805 PM EDT. Scotia, Berne and Delanson around 810 PM EDT. Duanesburg, Burnt Hills and Alplaus around 815 PM EDT. Milton, Ballston Spa and North Ballston Spa around 820 PM EDT. Clifton Park, Altamont, Round Lake and Country Knolls around 825 PM EDT. Albany, Colonie, Mechanicville, Guilderland and Voorheesville around 830 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Parkis Mills, Deans Corners, Shakers, East Berne, Glenridge, Hoffmans, Rockwell Corners, West Berne, Harding Crossing and West Milton. This includes the following highways Interstate 88 between exits 22 and 25. Interstate 90 between exits 1W and 27. Interstate 890 between exits 1a and 9. Interstate 87 between exits 24 and 2, and between exits 8A and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 02:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Areas of fog are being observed across the area, with patchy dense fog lowering visibilities to a quarter of a mile in some locations. Fog is expected to last through the night and dense fog may become more widespread over the next several hours. Motorists should exercise caution and be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities. Slow down and allow extra distance between vehicles. Also, use low beams in the fog.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 14:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow continues overnight, with the heaviest snow falling Thursday evening. Additional accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. West wind 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, western Wind River Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...Through 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel over the mountain passes may be impacted by the combination of snow, cold, and wind. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, particularly over South Pass. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero may cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Litchfield and central Dutchess Counties through 600 PM EDT At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Hopewell Junction, or 9 miles northwest of Pawling, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Torrington, New Milford, Pawling, Pleasant Valley, Thomaston, New Hartford, Amenia, Kent, Sharon, Norfolk, Millbrook, Litchfield, Northwest Harwinton, Stanfordville, New Hartford Center, Woodbury Center, Hopewell Junction, New Preston, Wingdale and Dover Plains. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 06:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Nassau; Trout River; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Putnam DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains Red Flag Warning has been issued for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224...226 through 230 and 233, which includes the San Luis Valley...El Paso County...Pueblo County...eastern Huerfano County and eastern Las Animas County A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 231...232...234...235...236...and 237, which includes Crowley County...Otero County...Kiowa County...Bent County...Prowers County and Baca County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 226 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 226 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Friday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 226. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Winds will diminish through the early evening, with westerly winds of 20 to 40 mph expected across the area Friday morning and afternoon. * Timing...Until 7 PM Thursday and starts again Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains Red Flag Warning has been issued for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224...226 through 230 and 233, which includes the San Luis Valley...El Paso County...Pueblo County...eastern Huerfano County and eastern Las Animas County A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 231...232...234...235...236...and 237, which includes Crowley County...Otero County...Kiowa County...Bent County...Prowers County and Baca County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232... 234...235...236 AND 237 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232...234...235...236 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 231...232...234...235 236 and 237. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Timing...Until 7 PM Thursday and starts again Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix PERIODS OF LOW VISIBILITY FROM INTENSE SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH THIS EVENING Brief periods of low visibility from intense snow showers are possible through this evening. Please drive slowly and with caution.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morris A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL MORRIS COUNTY At 446 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over East Hanover, or near Caldwell, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include East Hanover, Lincoln Park, Boonton, Mountain Lakes and Parsippany. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 42 and 48. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 41 and 49. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley, Grant, Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Check the North Dakota Department of transportation road report before traveling. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Morton; Sioux; Slope; Stark BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and blizzard conditions. Visibilities below 1/4 mile. Little additional accumulation expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph with extensive blowing and drifting snow. Snow drifts as deep as 6 feet. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and south central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel nearly impossible. Some tree limbs may be broken. Some power outages possible.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Grant, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Meade, Morton, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030...031...043...044...045...046...061...062...063...064 074...075...076...077...078...084...085 AND 086 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074...075...076...084...085...086 AND 087 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Fire Weather Watch For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton...Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens... Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward and Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade. * Winds...This Afternoon...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Friday Afternoon...West-northwest 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east-northeast late in the afternoon. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Bottineau, Burke, Burleigh, Divide, Dunn, Emmons, Foster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Check the North Dakota Department of Transportation road report before traveling. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Burleigh; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Kidder; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Ward; Wells; Williams BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and blizzard conditions. Visibilities below 1/4 mile. Additional snow amounts of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph with extensive blowing and drifting snow. Snow drifts as deep as 6 feet. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT/6 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel nearly impossible. Some tree limbs may be broken. Some power outages possible.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND

