Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Saratoga; Western Albany; Western Schenectady Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Schenectady, northern Albany, southeastern Fulton, southern Saratoga, northeastern Schoharie and southeastern Montgomery Counties through 830 PM EDT At 749 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Amsterdam to near Schoharie. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Amsterdam, Hagaman and Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction around 755 PM EDT. Glenville and Rotterdam Junction around 800 PM EDT. Galway around 805 PM EDT. Scotia, Berne and Delanson around 810 PM EDT. Duanesburg, Burnt Hills and Alplaus around 815 PM EDT. Milton, Ballston Spa and North Ballston Spa around 820 PM EDT. Clifton Park, Altamont, Round Lake and Country Knolls around 825 PM EDT. Albany, Colonie, Mechanicville, Guilderland and Voorheesville around 830 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Parkis Mills, Deans Corners, Shakers, East Berne, Glenridge, Hoffmans, Rockwell Corners, West Berne, Harding Crossing and West Milton. This includes the following highways Interstate 88 between exits 22 and 25. Interstate 90 between exits 1W and 27. Interstate 890 between exits 1a and 9. Interstate 87 between exits 24 and 2, and between exits 8A and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
