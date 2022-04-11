ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica college student dies over the weekend, school says

By Elizabeth Doran
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Utica, NY - A Utica University senior died on Sunday, according to school President Laura Casamento. The student, John Paul ‘JP”...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 8

Related
WMTW

Maine middle school student dies in accident at ski resort

FORT KENT, Maine — A Maine middle school is mourning the loss of a seventh-grader after an accident at a ski resort. Officials say Ethan Townsend died after an accident at the Lonesome Pine Trails. Townsend was a seventh-grade student at Valley Rivers Middle School. Superintendent of Schools Benjamin...
MAINE STATE
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • A 14-year-old boy was charged in Camden on April 6 with one count of second-degree unlawful surveillance. His name was not released due to his age. • Savannah P. Dygert, 22, of Cold...
HERKIMER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Utica, NY
Education
City
Utica, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Did the Utica School District Overcharge a Member of the Public for a FOIL?

During a Utica School Board meeting late last year, board leadership admitted that a local businessman was aggravating the district with his consistent emails and Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests. Now, the businessman, Howard Potter, is asking why it took so long for the district to respond to him, and why he was overcharged for the documents he requested.
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

3 locations are non-compliant with NYS ‘Underage Drinking Initiative’

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported that three locations in were caught serving alcohol to minors during an ‘Underage Drinking Initiative’ in Herkimer County. On Tuesday, April 5th, at least fourteen locations throughout CNY/Mohawk Valley were included and checked by the New York State Police during […]
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Manlius Girl Scout hosts virtual mental health and art therapy classes as part of Gold Award project

Ana Dentler, 16, of Girl Scout Troop 10168 of the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council has created an eight-week “Crafts & Care” virtual class focused on mental health and art therapy as part of earning her Girl Scout Gold Award. The Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Ambassador (grades 11-12) can earn. Girls who pursue their Gold Award are looking to develop and carry out lasting solutions to issues in their neighborhoods and beyond.
MANLIUS, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
52K+
Followers
41K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy