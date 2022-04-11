ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Is trading down in the 2022 draft actually a bad move for the Panthers?

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lu3WM_0f5mrPTI00

Whether you’re a fan of the Carolina Panthers or one of the NFL’s 31 teams, you’re probably guilty of having advocated for a draft-day trade-down once or twice in your online lifetime.

Come on, admit it. We’ve seen you down in the replies and the comment sections over the years.

Well, we’re here to tell you that you’re not alone nor are you necessarily wrong. Why not be in on every deal and see how many additional assets you can pick up?

Plus, it’s a strategy the Panthers and trigger-happy general manager Scott Fitterer may be particularly keen on this spring. Without a surefire quarterback prospect available to them atop the class, wiggling down from the sixth overall pick could help them recoup some second and third-round ammo—which they’re currently void of thanks to the trades for Sam Darnold and cornerback CJ Henderson.

But hold your horses for just a second. Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus has just written up three possible 2022 draft moves he’d hate to see, and provides some solid logic as to why the Panthers should stand pat to finally address one of their two longstanding needs.

“Given the massive gap between No. 6 and No. 137, one would think a trade down would be smart for the Panthers, but I would disagree,” Sikkema wrote. “I believe they have to go offensive line or quarterback in the top six. So if they’re not in on the quarterback class, it has got to be offensive line.

“Carolina’s failure to draft or quarterback to give them hope beyond Darnold or any of the three top offensive tackles in Evan Neal, Charles Cross or Ikem Ekwonu would likely constitute an offseason failure.”

Although the lack of stability under center has doomed the team for the past handful of seasons, their lack of stability on the blindside has haunted them for nearly a decade. That could likely be solved by sticking at No. 6 and scooping up one of the three potential pillars in Neal, Cross or Ekwonu.

Again, taking on additional selections—especially in Carolina’s case—should be more than welcome. Is it, however, worth passing up on a promising solution at a premium position?

Come April 28, we shall see. We’ll also see if Fitterer, unlike in the following clip, can sit tight.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Releases Statement: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers PR team released a statement from Kalabrya Haskins, wife of the late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed in South Florida last weekend. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
People

Cam Newton Under Fire for Misogynistic Comments About Women Who 'Don't Know When to Be Quiet'

NFL player Cam Newton is facing backlash for comments about women he made during a podcast appearance this week. In the latest episode of Barstool Sports podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game, published over the weekend, the former Panthers quarterback recalled his upbringing, saying that his father, mother, and grandmother gave him a "perfect example" of what a man is — and what a woman should be.
NFL
The Spun

There Are Calls For NFL To Investigate Tom Brady Tampering

Amid a slew of reports that the Miami Dolphins were ready to move heaven and earth to bring Tom Brady into the fold, questions of whether the Dolphins may have engaged in tampering are starting to emerge. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the Miami Dolphins were ready to make...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Seattle Seahawks have brought in a quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. But it’s not the one who has been openly asking for the team to sign him. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are re-signing veteran quarterback Geno Smith for the 2022 season. Smith went 1-2 as a starter in place of an injured Russell Wilson last year. He completed 68-percent of his passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Pro Football Focus
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mina Kimes shares ideas for the Seahawks' No. 9 overall pick

The Seahawks are less than two weeks away from ushering in their next generation of talent in the 2022 NFL draft. Heading into this draft class they’re down one star quarterback but unlike in previous years they actually have a high pick. For the first time since 2010, they hold a top-10 overall selection, which puts them in rare position to land a real difference-maker.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had hilarious request for Elon Musk amid Twitter rumors

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had a Hall of Fame career. Despite this, he wants one particular moment erased from digital history forever. Brady’s combine photo has been the subject of NFL lore throughout his entire career. Predictably, it has made its way onto Twitter — and every social media platform — as a meme. With Elon Musk’s recent offer to buy Twitter for $43 billion in cash, Brady had one request for Musk if the businessman bought Twitter.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Fortuna: Only national title will justify Kelly leaving Notre Dame

With college football teams conducting spring practices, Brian Kelly departing Notre Dame for LSU is back at the forefront. Kelly has said the Tigers have better resources and facilities for winning a national championship than the Irish. Matt Fortuna of The Athletic says that’s the only way Kelly’s decision will be validated. In an editorial available only to subscribers, Fortuna makes it clear that now is the time for Kelly to put up or shut up.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football tabbed as ‘bounce-back’ team in 2022

UNC football had high expectations heading into the 2021 college football season ranked preseason top-10 and a Heisman candidate in Sam Howell. But, a season-opening loss to Virginia Tech and an inconsistent season saw them fail to meet those lofty expectations. The Tar Heels finished 2021 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the ACC, topped off with a disappointing 38-21 loss in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to South Carolina. Despite no Sam Howell under center and some other pieces on to the NFL or transfer portal, that Tar Heels seem to be in a bit of a rebuild. But, Josh Pate of 247Sports...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida earns crystal ball prediction for this transfer portal DL

247Sports’ Blake Alderman logged a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Florida Gators for Maryland transfer Darrell Jackson on Thursday. Jackson and his mother will be in Gainesville for the Gators’ Orange and Blue game and things have been trending in the right direction since he entered the portal. Alderman’s crystal ball is the lone projection for the Gators on 247Sports as of now and it’s unclear how many other schools have pursued him to the degree UF has.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy