ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mimi Reinhard, Schindler’s list typist, dies at 107

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06EuvM_0f5mrGlz00

JERUSALEM (AP) — Mimi Reinhard, a secretary in Oskar Schindler’s office who typed up the list of Jews he saved from extermination by Nazi Germany, has died in Israel at the age of 107.

Reinhard died early Friday and was laid to rest Sunday in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, her son Sasha Weitman confirmed.

She was one of 1,200 Jews saved by German businessman Schindler after he bribed Nazi authorities to let him keep them as workers in his factories. The account was made into the acclaimed 1993 film “Schindler’s List” by director Steven Spielberg.

Reinhard was born Carmen Koppel in Vienna, Austria, in 1915, and moved to Krakow, Poland, before the outbreak of World War II. After Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939, she was confined to the Krakow ghetto before being sent to the nearby Plaszow concentration camp in 1942.

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dead at 24

Reinhard’s knowledge of shorthand got her work in the camp’s administrative office, where, two years later, she was ordered to type up the handwritten list of Jews that were to be transferred to Schindler’s ammunition factory.

“I didn’t know it was such an important thing, that list,” she told an interviewer with Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in 2008. “First of all, I got the list of those who were with Schindler already in Krakow, in his factory. I had to put them on the list.” Later she put her own name and the names of two friends.

At the Brünnlitz labor camp, where Schindler’s ammunition factory was housed, she was put to work in Schindler’s office.

She said that although she worked in Schindler’s office toward the end of the war, she had little personal contact with him.

“He was a very charming man, very outgoing,” she recalled decades after the war. “He didn’t treat us like scum.”

After the war, she made her way to the United States, where she lived until immigrating to Israel in 2007 at the age of 92.

Weitman, Reinhard’s son, said that after coming to Israel she “became a kind of a celebrity” because of the Schindler’s List film’s popularity, something he said “pumped another 15 years into her life.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oskar Schindler
Person
Steven Spielberg
The Independent

Friends no more: Berlusconi denounces Putin over Ukraine war

The controversial friendship between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi appears to have come to an end after more than two decades of reciprocal admiration, family holidays and shared political values.Rumours that the relationship had been growing frosty were confirmed on Saturday at a Forza Italia convention in Rome when Berlusconi took to the stage and uttered Putin’s name for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.“I cannot and do not want to hide the fact that I am deeply disappointed and saddened by the behaviour of Vladimir Putin,” the billionaire media...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazi Germany#Ap#Jews#German#Pittsburgh Steelers
FOX8 News

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOX8 News

Breaking down President Joe Biden’s visit to Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thursday marks President Joe Biden’s first visit to the Piedmont Triad since taking office. Biden landed at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Air Force One shortly after 1 p.m. Local and state leaders came out for the president’s visit, including Gov. Roy Cooper, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, and Rep. Kathy Manning. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James arrested: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Wednesday, the day after he allegedly opened fire on a train, shooting 10 people, officials said. Frank R. James, 62, had been identified as a person of interest on Tuesday and then upgraded to a suspect in the case. He was captured in Manhattan. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX8 News

Need your yard mowed in the Triad? There’s an app for that

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – First it was Uber and Lyft to pick you up and give you a ride. Then it was Uber Eats and Grubhub (and others) to deliver culinary delights to your door. Now there’s a no-touch, “Uber-like” app to mow your grass and trim your shrubs. GreenPal, based in Nashville, launched in […]
CELL PHONES
FOX8 News

2 injured in shooting at The Blind Tiger in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say that two people were shot at The Blind Tiger bar on 1819 Spring Garden Street on Wednesday night. Greensboro police responded to reports of gunshots at The Blind Tiger at 10:43 p.m. At the scene, police say they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Week

Russia's loss of its Black Sea flagship Moskva is a 'massive blow,' and maybe also 'poetic justice'

Russian and Ukraine agree that the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, its Black Sea flagship, was taken out of commission on Wednesday, but there's no agreement on how that happened. Russian state-run media, citing the Defense Ministry, said "ammunition detonated as a result of a fire on the Moskva missile cruiser," the ship "was seriously damaged," and "the entire crew" of 510 was evacuated. Hours earlier, the governor of Odessa said Ukraine had hit the ship with Neptune anti-ship missiles and inflicted "very serious damage."
MILITARY
FOX8 News

2 trapped in car among 4 injured in crash on I-85/40 in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A car was overturned in a two-car crash in Graham on Wednesday. Graham first responders, including Battalion 10 MVA Entrapment, came to the area of East Harden Street and the Exit 148 on-ramp of Interstate 85/40 and found the two vehicles. In the overturned car, two people were trapped inside it. […]
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy