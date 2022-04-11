North Texas veteran, family to get mortgage-free smart home

DALLAS (KDAF) — U.S. Army Special Jason Wheeler and his family will receive a specially-adapted, smart home in Copper Canyon, free of charge.

This is all made possible thanks to The Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The Foundation says it has supported first responders, veterans and families for more than 20 years by providing them with mortgage-free homes.

Wheeler joined the Navy in 1991 and served as a firefighter on the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier during the Gulf War. He was honorably discharged in 1993, but re-enlisted after the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Wheeler was critically injured during a training exercise at Fort Polk. He jumped out of a Black Hawk at 1,500 feet and his parachute malfunctioned at 250 feet. He suffered damage to both his legs and his spine. His injuries resulted in him having to have bilateral above-knee amputations.

Tunnels to Towers Foundation officials will welcome Wheeler and his family to their new home on April 13!

