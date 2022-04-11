ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Visiting the Great Smoky Mountains may cost you more

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0boINt_0f5mr59F00

GATLINBURG, TENN. (WGHP) – If you are among the 14.1 million who visited the Great Smoky Mountains National Park last year, your input is requested about planned changes in future visits might cost you.

The National Park Service is considering a parkwide parking fee – for the first time – and increasing various other access fees, starting in 2023, and a public hearing is being held this week to gather input from you and everyone else who might be affected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ViXMe_0f5mr59F00
Yellowstone was designated the first national park in 1872, but the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has the most annual visitors. (WGHP file)

Before you comment, though, you need to have the ins and outs of what is being proposed. Park managers are looking to capitalize on those 14.1 million visitors in 2021, which was a 13% increase from the pre-pandemic year of 2019 and a 57% increase during the past decade. The National Park Service says it is the most visited national park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cj1QW_0f5mr59F00
Visitors to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park have increased markedly in the past decade. (NPS)

With more visitors comes more maintenance costs, and that’s why the park service is looking at adding and increasing what you must pay to use the park. Here’s what the plans call for:

  • A first-ever parking tag would cost you $5 for the day, $15 for seven days or $40 for an annual pass, meaning you could come and stay on your own schedule without additional parking costs. There would be no entry fee, so drive-thru visits would continue to be free. NPS leaders say most facilities charge $15 a day or $68 for a month for parking.
  • An increase in the cost for camping in the backcountry – translation: the remote areas – from $4 to $8 per night, with a maximum of $40 per camper. The park service says this would be the first increase in 10 years and that usage has increased by more than 100,000 camper nights per year.
  • A standardized fee for all campgrounds of $30 per night for primitive campgrounds and $36 per night for those with electrical outlets. These prices had ranged from $17.50 to $25, the NPS says.
  • There also would be various fee increases of 20% to 30% for group camps, horse camps and picnic pavilions and the daily rentals of the Appalachian Clubhouse and Spence Cabin in Elmont, Tennessee.

In a release announcing the proposed increases Park Superintendent Cassius Cash said the Smoky Mountains National Park was “at a crossroads.”

“We’re proud to be the most visited National Park, but it does present challenges due to wear and tear on aging facilities and a strain on park resources and employees,” Cash said. “Parking tag sales, at a modest fee, would provide critically needed support to protect and enhance the visitor experience not just for tomorrow, but for generations to come.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8TSY_0f5mr59F00
A map of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee. (NATIONAL PARK SERVICE)

How to comment

The public input period began April 6 and will continue through May 7, but there is a virtual public meeting at 5-6 p.m. Thursday during which officials will present an overview of the changes and take questions.

NPS officials recommend that you log into the meeting at this web address about 5 to 10 minutes before 5 p.m. You also can dial in and listen at 929-436-2866 (the passcode is 980 8025 4376#).

Otherwise you can comment by visiting this web address and clicking on “Comment now” or by writing Superintendent Cassius Cash, Attn. 2023 Smokies Fee Program Changes Proposal, 107 Park Headquarters Road, Gatlinburg, TN  37738.

For more information, you can visit the park’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

UPDATE: Police arrested Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been charged with a federal terrorism offense. SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS News

Iconic bull elk found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park: "He was definitely vulnerable"

An iconic bull elk who was known for his spectacular antlers has been found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park. CBS Denver reports that some called the animal "Bruno" and to others, he was "Kahuna" or "Incredibull." Loren Schrag, who's been taking photos of the bull elk since 2018, told the station he came across the carcass — and said he believes it was killed by a mountain lion.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Tennessee State
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Outsider.com

Wild Horse to Be Domesticated After Well-Meaning Tourists Took It From Cape Lookout National Seashore

A newborn wild horse that was taken off of North Carolina’s Cape Lookout National Seashore by visitors will have to be raised in captivity. According to The Charlotte Observer, the foal began following a group of people on March 26th. And continued to trail them for two straight hours. The situation concerned the parkgoers because there were no other horses around.
ANIMALS
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Is Home To One Of The Least Visited National Parks

Spring is here and it’s time to get outside, but apparently for those in South Carolina, visiting ones of the Palmetto state’s National Parks isn’t in the cards. Congaree National Park in South Carolina comes in as one of the least visited National Parks in the country in 2021, according to data released by the National Park Service.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Closes Campsites and Trails After Fire Sweeps Into Park

Due to fire spreading through the North Carolina side of the Great Smoky Mountains, the park has been forced to close multiple trails and campsites. Officials first learned of the flames around 1 p.m. this afternoon when a fire near Cooper Creek was nearing the southern side of the park. And after rangers responded, they saw that a second fire was also burning near Stone Pile Gap close to the Thomas Divide.
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

Tahoe Report 04-08-22: Once thriving, this obscure Tahoe outpost is a ghost town

The aerial tram ride to High Camp, in Palisades Tahoe, Calif. (VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty) In its heyday, High Camp was the epicenter of social life and spring skiing. The whole facility looks like a midcentury fortress perched at the top of the tram, like the setting of a James Bond fight scene. The vibe felt like a pool party in Miami — just with goggles instead of sunglasses.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Great Smoky Mountains#Wghp#The National Park Service#Nps
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
KTEN.com

Is the Columbia River Gorge a Supernatural Hotbed?

Have you had a supernatural experience in the Columbia River Gorge?. In radio ads and storefront signs, folks in the Gorge are being encouraged to file paranormal reports at Margie's Outdoor Store in Bingen, Washington. The boundaries between worlds are reportedly very thin at sunrise and sunset on the Rowena...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
95 Rock KKNN

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Announces Group Size Limits for 2022 Wildflower Season

If you’re planning on visiting Great Smoky Mountains National Park for wildflower season, be sure to read up on these crucial park changes first. It’s almost time for spring wildflowers in Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM)! The blooming of GRSM’s spring ephemerals is one of the most remarkable sights of any national park. Gorgeous ephemeral flowers such as trillium (GRSM has 10 different species) begin to dominate the park. Lady slipper orchids, showy orchis, crested dwarf iris, fire pink, and columbine, too, come out. Bleeding heart, phacelia, jack-in-the-pulpit, little brown jugs, and violets, to name a few more, also begin painting the landscape.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

How to Take Your Family on a Dinosaur Digging Adventure in Montana

Over the past year and a half, my kids have entered a phase I like to call "All Dinosaur, All the Time." Tyrannosaurs stalk our staircases and our dreams. It's not the worst obsession — if I'm honest, my own love for prehistoric species will never go fully extinct. So when I read that it was possible to take your family out to a real dig site to dig for real dinosaur bones, my heart leaped.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Snow Levels Concern Montana Streamflow Experts

The snowpack levels in the northern Rockies of Montana are at 103 percent of normal in the Sun-Teton-Marias, near Glacier National Park. However, that's the only place above normal for snowpack levels at the beginning of April in the state. In fact, directly east of the Sun-Teton-Marias region, the Milk River snow levels are at the opposite end of the scale - only 12 percent.
MONTANA STATE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy