This project will allow the creation of up to 460 new full-time jobs and the protection of up to 1,300 existing jobs in the region. In addition, Hitachi will be able to complete its $2.2 billion contract with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) to produce its new fleet of 8000-series railcars at this new site. Around 60% of the project's construction cost will be spent with local suppliers and small businesses in Maryland, Washington and Virginia.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD ・ 24 DAYS AGO