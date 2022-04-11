ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep Crestview Beautiful clean-up initiative scheduled

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview has announced the dates for the second annual Keep Crestview Beautiful clean-up initiative. The city will provide manned dumpsters throughout the area for anyone to use.

The initiative will begin on Monday, April 18, and run for two weeks until Saturday, April 30. The city will also have volunteer opportunities for community members to help with clean-up efforts. In 2021, the effort produced 52 volunteers giving 144.5 hours of labor, and 50 tons of garbage had been collected. About 1000 tires, many mattresses and large amounts of plastics were also collected.

The dumpster locations for this year’s efforts will be located in the following areas:

  • Old Spanish Trail Park on Stillwell Blvd
  • Allen Park on McClelland St
  • Wildhorse Dr between 114 and 112 Wildhorse

City employees will be stationed at these locations from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

You are allowed to throw out the following:

  • mattresses
  • tires
  • general household items
  • small appliances
  • electronics

Items such as hazardous materials, paint, fluorescent lighting, chemicals, car batteries, construction debris or yard waste will not be collected. Yard waste, large appliance disposal and furniture disposal are part of the weekly garbage service provided by Waste Pro . If you need to dispose of any of the items that will not be collected during this initiative, you can drop them off at Okaloosa County’s drop-off site.

