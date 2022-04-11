ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most extreme temperatures in Colorado history

See the most extreme temperatures in Colorado history

DENVER (KDVR) — On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet . The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913.

More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest temperatures on record in the United States, the third-largest country in the world. As some states are infamous for having blistering hot summers, others become inundated by winter storms and frigid cold. The contiguous U.S. had its warmest meteorological summer (June-August) on record in 2021, according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA’s State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out your state’s record, or see the national list here .

Colorado by the numbers

– All-time highest temperature: 115° F (John Martin Reservoir on July 20, 2019)
– All-time lowest temperature: -61° F (Maybell on Feb. 1, 1985)
– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.85 inches (USGS Rod & Gun (Ft. Carson) on Sept.12, 2013)
– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 75.8 inches (Silver Lake on April 14–15, 1921)

During the 2013 floods that took place across Colorado, the highest precipitation levels were recorded on Sept. 12, 2013, at Fort Carson, a United States Army installation located in El Paso County. In September 2019, smaller rainstorms affected Denver that resulted in flash floods and mudslides.

Continue below to see the most extreme temperatures in the history of other states in your region.

Arizona by the numbers

– All-time highest temperature: 128° F (Lake Havasu City on June 29, 1994)
– All-time lowest temperature: -40° F (Hawley Lake on Jan. 7, 1971)
– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.4 inches (Workman Creek 1 on Sept. 4–5, 1970)
– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 38 inches (Heber (Black Mesa) Ranger Station on Dec. 14, 1967)

Heber Black Mesa Ranger Station is a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Phoenix and is a ranger district on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. On Dec. 14, 1967, this part of Arizona suffered from an unexpected natural disaster in the form of a non-stop snowfall that lasted eight days and came to be known as The Blizzard of 1967 .

Kansas by the numbers

– All-time highest temperature: 121° F (Fredonia on July 18, 1936)
– All-time lowest temperature: -40° F (Lebanon on Feb. 13, 1905)
– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: Data not available
– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 30 inches (Pratt 3NW on March 28, 2009)

Pratt, a city with a population of 6,835 people, had recorded the state’s heaviest snowfall on March 28, 2009. A spring snowstorm had resulted in a whopping 30 inches of snow falling within one day in Pratt.

