ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Officials search for vulnerable N. Charleston man

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -Authorities have issued a missing person report for a vulnerable adult in North Charleston.

Robert Anderson was last seen at 5055 N. Acro Lane at midnight with his sister and her boyfriend, according to police.

Anderson, 41, has experienced two brain surgeries and heart inflammation in the past.

He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, black shorts, a grey hat, and high top shoes. He is described as a while male, 6’3″, 220 lbs., with black / grey hair.

If you have any information on the location of this man please call NCPD at (843) 740-2526.

READ NEXT: Charleston city leaders to discuss progress on the Low Battery Seawall Repair project Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Man dead of multiple gunshot wounds in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police said a man died of multiple gunshot wounds after an overnight incident. Patrol officers were called about 1 a.m. Friday to a home on McKee Avenue in Charleston to check on the well being of an individual. “There was a gentleman who went to the...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
Charleston, SC
Sports
North Charleston, SC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcbd News 2
KFDA

Officials: Search for suspect on $900 worth of fuel theft

SPEARMAN, Texas (KFDA) - Spearman police are looking for information about a theft with diesel fuel that happened on March 15. According to officials, the suspect was able to manipulate the fuel pump so that no credit/debit card would be needed to activate the pump. He was then able to...
SPEARMAN, TX
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston City Council honors Remarkable Woman Geona Shaw Johnson

CHARLESTON,S .C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg on Tuesday honored News 2’s 2022 Remarkable Woman Geona Shaw Johnson during a City Council meeting. Johnson leads a team at the City of Charleston’s Department of Housing and Community Development. For the past 15 years, she has empowered thousands of low to moderate-income families to become […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WOWK 13 News

Fayette deputies search for missing man

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a missing man. They say that 28-year-old Joel Young, of Meadow Fork School Road, was last seen on Saturday, March 19 at 11:30 a.m. leaving his house on foot. Joel is 6′ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Human remains found in Beaufort Monday evening

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Human remains were found in the Shell Point area in Beaufort Monday evening, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the remains were found around 6 p.m. in a wooded area close to a marsh off Broad River Drive. Deputies said they can’t yet ID the body or […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WCIA

Charleston Police: Man arrested for theft, trespassing

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police said they arrested a man last week after investigating allegations of theft and trespassing against him. Officers said they were dispatched to ILMO Welding at 320 Railroad Avenue on March 14 to investigate a theft in progress. When they arrived, they found employees detaining Timothy Hughes, 43, who had […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCBD Count on 2

Nonprofit assistance applications open in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nonprofit organizations in Charleston County can apply for one-time pandemic relief funding now through May 13. The grants are meant to “support community-based nonprofit organizations that provided services to those impacted by COVID-19.” Organizations could be eligible for up to $50,000 in relief funds. Charleston County is inviting the following types […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy