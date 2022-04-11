Officials search for vulnerable N. Charleston man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -Authorities have issued a missing person report for a vulnerable adult in North Charleston.

Robert Anderson was last seen at 5055 N. Acro Lane at midnight with his sister and her boyfriend, according to police.

Anderson, 41, has experienced two brain surgeries and heart inflammation in the past.

He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, black shorts, a grey hat, and high top shoes. He is described as a while male, 6’3″, 220 lbs., with black / grey hair.

If you have any information on the location of this man please call NCPD at (843) 740-2526.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.